Border Data Highlights Danger of Illegal Immigration Ahead Of Presidential Election

Newly released data from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revealed that 435,000 illegal aliens with criminal convictions have been released by the federal government into the United States. This includes 13,099 illegal aliens convicted of homicide, 62,231 convicted of assault, 15,811 convicted of sexual assault and 2,521 who have been convicted of burglary.

CBP released the information after congressman Tony Gonzalez of Texas asked the agency provide his office with statistics regarding the number of convicted criminal illegal aliens allowed into the country.



U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzalez

The letter sent to Gonzalez noted that in recent years, some jurisdictions “have reduced their cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

Specifically, some localities have refused “to honor ICE detainer requests, even for noncitizens who have been convicted of serious felonies and pose an ongoing threat to public safety.”

According to the letter “ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local aw enforcement to serve those populations. However, “sanctuary” policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities.”

The case of El-Salvadorian criminal illegal alien Victor Martinez Hernandez is a terrifying example of how deadly these policies are.

Hernandez raped and killed Rachel Morin – a 37-year-old mother of five from Harford County, Maryland – in August 2023.

Victor Martinez Hernandez

The victim’s mother, Patty Morin, said her daughter grew up walking the trail Hernandez assaulted her on.

Morin testified about the incident before the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.

“An illegal immigrant that was a got-away from El Salvador had waited for her on the trail,” she said. “I was told that they grabbed her, dragged her through the woods, raped her, strangled her, murdered her. We were told that her body was blanketed in bruises.”

“I can tell you from looking at her when I went to the funeral home, that it was probably the most graphic thing that I’ve ever seen,” Morin continued.

Investigators were able to find Hernandez because his DNA was swabbed when he was accused in connection with a previous assault against a mother and her child in California. He also had a warrant for his arrest in connection with a murder charge in El Salvador.

***

***

“If they had done the border protocols that were in place but were set aside of just a simple DNA swab, they would have known that he had a INTERPOL warrant for murder in his home country,” Patty Morin said. “They say that the borders are safe. We live 1,800 miles away from the southern border. They’re not safe.”

“If you have a sanctuary city in your state, you’re not safe,” she added.

South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace recently accused Charleston County sheriff Kristin Graziano of inhibiting public safety in the Palmetto State by refusing to corporate with ICE’s efforts to detain criminal illegal aliens.

“Under your leadership, (the) Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has refused to provide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with adequate hold time to assume custody of illegal aliens and refused to provide ICE with notification you have an illegal alien in custody prior to their release,” Mace wrote in her letter (.pdf).

***

***

“In fact, Charleston County has been recognized as a non-cooperative institution by ICE. In other words, you are purposefully and systematically allowing criminal illegal aliens to roam free in Charleston County and surrounding areas. You are purposefully putting local residents at risk, adults and children alike.”

In a terse response, Graziano accused Mace of engaging in “performative politics.”

S.C. representative Jordan Pace sent a letter to Graziano saying “no part of South Carolina should be a sanctuary for illegal immigration.”

The issue of illegal immigration, second only to the economy in opinion polling of likely voters, promises to play an outsized role in the upcoming presidential election.

CBS News‘ vice presidential debate moderators pointed out last night (October 1, 2024) that their own polling shows that “a majority of Americans, more than 50 percent, support mass deportations,” a centerpiece of former U.S. president Donald Trump‘s campaign.

***

“Mass Deportation Now!” signs at the 2024 RNC (David Madden/X)

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz claimed during the debate that “we could come together and solve this if we didn’t let Donald Trump continue to make it an issue.”

“When it becomes a talking point like this, we dehumanize and villainize other human beings,” Walz said.

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance said the issue is about the “President and the Vice President empowering our law enforcement to say, “If you try to come across the border illegally, you’ve got to stay in Mexico, you’ve got to go back through proper channels.”

Vance pointed to the federal government’s facilitation of the transport of 20,000 Haitians to Springfield, Ohio as an example of the societal costs of mass immigration.

“Look, in Springfield, Ohio and in communities all across this country, you’ve got schools that are overwhelmed, you’ve got hospitals that are overwhelmed, you have got housing that is totally unaffordable because we brought in millions of illegal immigrants to compete with Americans for scarce homes,” he said. “The people that I’m most worried about in Springfield, Ohio, are the American citizens who have had their lives destroyed by Kamala Harris’s open border.”

***

? SPRINGFIELD, OHIO:



This morning— ? ????? ??????? ?????? ??? ???????? ????? ?? ??????? ???? ? ??????????? ???????? ????? ???????.



The Springfield resident who was hit by the drunk driver was… pic.twitter.com/S4yK4oLRqk — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 26, 2024

***

It’s unclear exactly how Trump would facilitate the mass deportation that a majority of Americans want, but reinstatement policies like requiring asylum applicants to remain in Mexico could staunch the flow of illegal aliens on day one of a second Trump term.

Even without the presidency – or control of both the U.S. House and Senate – Republican members of congress could end the taxpayer funding to of the importation of illegal immigrants by refusing to pass a budget that included hundreds of millions of dollars earmarked for non-governmental organizations which continue to facilitate illegal immigration.

Yes, your tax dollars pay for these illegal immigrants to get to our border. The Haitians didn’t fly themselves here.

Republican members (if they are serious about the issue) can also cut off the taxpayer funded housing, transportation, food, healthcare, cell phones etc. that draw these non-contributors to America.

A government shutdown is preferable to the destruction of America through the importation of millions of individuals with no intent of contributing positively to our society – or even being a part of our society. We should not be subsidizing the undercutting of American workers, who have to demand higher wages than their imported replacements because they don’t have all of their expenses added to the ever-growing national debt.

End the gravy train, and the immigrants who are only here to abuse the generosity of Americans will deport themselves.

If congress and the next president are going to solve this issue permanently, they will need to change the rules around applying for asylum. These laws were penned in the post-war era by individuals who foresaw the chaos and consequences of mass migration, and who wanted to leverage these consequences to destabilize the Western world.

***

Every Western nation has this happening to them. It's all by design. https://t.co/Wre8stlyrA — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 2, 2024

***

Only in Europe and North America is anyone who crosses the nation’s border and claims asylum allowed to stay until the validity of their claim can be assessed… why? Because this framework is societal suicide.

Something this media outlet has been saying for years, by the way…

The leadership of West has been deeply infiltrated by individuals intent on weakening the once-great nation-states so that a trans-Atlantic undemocratic government can be ushered in. American’s support of mass deportations is a gut-level rejection of this decades-long attempt to degrade our sovereignty.

Regrettably, many current GOP lawmakers are under the thumb of the those who perpetrated this grave betrayal of American interests, but the enemies of the nation-state are fools if they believe the American people themselves will be so easily bought off.

***

