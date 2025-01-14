Zelig Williams: Still Missing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Three-and-a-half months after Zelig Williams disappeared from his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, friends and family of the Broadway performer remain steadfast in their hope for his safe return.

The 28-year-old dancer was last seen at approximately 10:00 a.m. EDT on the morning of October 3, 2024 – leaving his mother’s home near Hopkins, S.C. Shortly after he drove away, his phone sent an SOS alert to friends in New York City – signaling a possible car accident. Concerned, his friends contacted his mother to check on his wellbeing. However, when Williams’ car was recovered two days later, there were no signs of a collision that could have triggered the alert.

Also, the location of the alert was logged at 1100 Old Garners Ferry Road – nearly twenty miles northwest of where Williams’ car was found.

In the 103 days since Williams was last seen, this media outlet has published numerous stories related to his disappearance. Sadly, as of this publication, there have been no confirmed sightings of Williams – and no credible leads related to his whereabouts have been made public.

“This investigation is still ongoing, and investigators have continued to follow up on any leads that come in,” said Alexandra Salrin, public information officer with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Williams’ vehicle was found in a parking lot off of Bluff Road, near an access to the Palmetto Trail. The area has been searched multiple times as loved ones and law enforcement work tirelessly to uncover clues about his disappearance and find information that could bring him home.

A rising star in the performing arts, Williams made his Broadway debut as part of the Hamilton ensemble from October 11, 2016, to February 5, 2017, according to Playbill. In 2019, he toured with Hugh Jackman in The Man. The Music. The Show. By 2020, Williams had earned the role of Marlon Jackson in the original Broadway cast of MJ the Musical.

In a collective effort to raise awareness, more than a dozen of Williams’ friends recently shared video stories with FITSNews to help keep his name and picture at the forefront of public attention. These are their stories.

Anyone who may have seen Zelig Williams – or who may have any information that could aid in his return – please contact RCSD at 803-576-3000 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at CrimeSC.com.

