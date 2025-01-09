South Carolina K9 Death Probe: No Charges Filed

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

No criminal charges will be filed over the death of a Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) K9 deputy who perished inside a hot patrol car on July 28, 2024.

The deputy – K9 Orser – was identified for the first time on Wednesday (January 8, 2025), less than 24 hours after FITSNews reported that the investigation into his death was ongoing.

“At my request, I was briefed today by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division regarding the findings and conclusion of their investigation into the death of K9 Orser,” newly sworn-in DCSO sheriff Sam Richardson said in a statement. “Based on their thorough and independent investigation, they have decided not to pursue criminal charges against the K9 handler involved in this incident. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a private memorial service to honor K9 Orser for his devoted service to the citizens of Dorchester County.”

Deputy Brandon Edwards, Orser’s handler, was demoted following the incident – and the case was turned over to the SLED for investigation. As of now, the details of that inquiry – and the decision not to prosecute Edwards – remain a mystery.

Our news outlet repeatedly requested information from DCSO about this incident – but those requests were either declined or deferred. Last August, a former DCSO deputy took to social media and demanded accountability in the matter.

“Dorchester County is trying to sweep this under the rug,” former deputy Adam Throckmorton said. “They’re trying to duck the news media, and they’re just trying to make it like it never happened.”

Shortly thereafter, SLED announced it had taken over the case – with its director of public information, Renée Wunderlich, noting her agency was leading an independent inquiry as opposed to merely conducting an “investigative review.”

Details of Edwards’ demotion recently surfaced in documents submitted to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), which outlined the reason for the disciplinary action. Edwards left his K9 partner “unattended in his department-issued vehicle without the temperature controls operating,” according to a document dated September 12, 2024. As a result, Edwards’ rank was reduced from master deputy to deputy, his pay was decreased, and he was removed from the K9 unit. Notably, the document made no mention of the K9’s death.

FITSNews is submitting FOIA requests aimed at uncovering the findings of SLED’s investigation – and the determination by prosecutors not to press charges. Whatever information we are able to obtain from those inquiries we will be sure to pass along to our audience.

As previously noted, last year was a horrific one for K9 officers in South Carolina. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) alone lost three K9s – Bumi, Kodak and Wick – each shot and killed in the line of duty. SLED lost one K9, Coba, who was also shot and killed in the line of duty.

