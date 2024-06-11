SLED K9 Killed In Shootout

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the death of a four-year-old Belgian Malinois mix — killed while facilitating deputies of the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) in the apprehension of an armed subject.

On Tuesday (June 11, 2024), NCSO deputies were accompanied by SLED agents while attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant on Gravel Road in Prosperity, S.C., according to an NCSO Facebook post made at around 1:20 p.m. EDT.

“The suspect was found hiding inside the home of a family member and emerged,” NCSO deputies noted . “A law enforcement K9 confronted the suspect inside the house, along with a deputy and SLED Agents.”

The unnamed suspect thereafter fired upon officers — striking K9 Coba, 4, before taking return fire from NCSO deputies and SLED agents, according to the foregoing Facebook post.

While K9 Coba was transported to an emergency veterinary clinic following the officer-involved shooting (OIS), SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich has since confirmed his passing.

According to Wunderlich, K9 Coba served the Palmetto State alongside his caregiver, special agent Richard “Cole” Powell, since 2021. Details regarding his partner’s memorial service will be announced at a later date.

As of publishing, the condition of K9 Coba’s unnamed killer remains unknown.

NCSO and SLED have since requested deputies of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) to independently investigate Tuesday’s OIS. Typically SLED investigates these incidents, but in this case its K9 and handler were involved.

This is the first OIS this year for both the NCSO and SLED. Last fall, K9 Rico was the first SLED dog killed in the line of duty since 1979. Last month, a Greenville County K9 was seriously wounded during an officer-involved shooting which also began with an attempted apprehension.

