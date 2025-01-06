Letter: Highway Patrol Quotas Hold Troopers Accountable

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dear Editor,

Quotas for the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP)? I doubt it. Just how is it that you effectively manage a police officer’s activity anyway? The number of calls they answer? The number of tickets or warnings they write?

There is no harm in asking people to give an account of themselves at work. Otherwise, troopers could ride around listening to their favorite country music station all shift on the taxpayer dime and do no enforcement work at all.

Kudos to SCHP command staff for trying to ensure their people are actually working and earning their paychecks.

Quotas are a preset requirement. Giving account of yourself is not a quota.

And let’s face it, traffic law enforcement in South Carolina is like shooting fish in a barrel. Inactive troopers should probably find another line of work. Even more so if they feel like the pressure of being accountable for themselves is just too much for them.

Regards,

Rob Bogan

St. Matthews, S.C.

“Esse quam videri”

***

FROM THE EDITOR…

Rob, Thank you for this response. There’s a lot in your letter with which I concur. No media outlet pushes harder for government efficiency, accountability and transparency than this one – and one reason we do so is to ensure that taxpayers are getting value for their investment.

If people are slacking off – especially as it relates to a core function of government – that’s unacceptable.

The problem with quotas? State law explicitly bans their use by law enforcement agencies – meaning lawmakers either need to amend that code section or SCHP needs to find a new performance-based measuring stick. Either way, it’s a conversation worth having and we’re grateful for your perspective on it.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

