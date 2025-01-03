S.C. Highway Patrol Accused of Illegal Quotas… Again

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

State troopers have once again provided FITSNews with supposed evidence of illegal quotas being peddled within the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The latest receipt came after first sergeant Matthew Johnson announced the installment of “activity audits” within Troop Three (Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg), one of seven SCHP companies charged with enforcing traffic laws in the Palmetto State.

“Troopers are being judged solely on their ‘activity,’ which is code for issuing tickets and warnings,” wrote a highway patrolman. “Worse, supervisors are being punished if they fail to pressure their troopers to meet these quotas… There is, in fact, a quota system in place,”

As FITSNews founding editor Will Folks has incessantly emphasized, S.C. Code of Laws § 23-1-245 prohibits the use of quotas by leaders within public safety agencies.

“Our command staff knows that most news outlets won’t investigate them,” concluded a highway patrolman. “But every time FITSNews reports on these issues, it helps alleviate our jobs for a moment… because they get scared of getting caught.”

SCHP did not respond to our request for comment.

This story may be updated.

JOHNSON’S EMAIL…

(Provided)

