South Carolina Principal Suspended For Failure To Report Abuse

An elementary school principal in a rural South Carolina school district was retroactively suspended last month for failing to report suspected child abuse as required by state and federal law.

Donald O. Clendaniel III is principal of Cherokee Trail Elementary School – a government-run K-7 school located in Donalds, S.C. which is part of the Abbeville County School District. Last month, Clendaniel received a three-month suspension from the S.C. State Board of Education (SCSBE) for his alleged failure to report the abuse – however, the retroactive suspension expired on the same day it was issued (December 3, 2024).

The disciplinary action against Clendaniel stems from two incidents which took place in January 2022 involving a student reportedly being molested on a school bus. Clendaniel was legally obligated to report these allegations to either local law enforcement or the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS).

He failed to do so, according to the SCSBE notice of suspension.

“On or around January 10, 2022, a student reported to Mr. Clendaniel that they had been touched inappropriately by another student on the school bus,” the notice (.pdf) advised. “On January 20, 2022, the student made another report to Mr. Clendaniel that they were again touched inappropriately by the same student on the school bus. Video footage confirmed that the inappropriate touching took place.”

Neither incident was reported to law enforcement or social services.

“While Mr. Clendaniel did speak with the bus driver about keeping the students separated while on the bus, and disembarking the bus at separate times, (he) failed to report the incident to law enforcement or the Department of Social Services under his mandatory reporting obligations and did not inform the students’ parents until February 1, 2022,” the notice continued.

FITSNews reached out to the school district for comment but has yet to receive a response.

According to the S.C. Code of Laws (§ 63-7-310), many professionals who work with minors are mandatory reporters — meaning they are legally required to report any suspicions of abuse immediately to the appropriate investigative authorities. This includes school employees, medical and mental health professionals, clergy members, and childcare workers. The law excludes anyone under the age of eighteen from these obligations.

A decision to conduct an internal investigation – or to otherwise handle the suspected abuse within an organization – does not negate the duty to report.

Clendaniel, who has nearly two decades of experience as an educator (with no prior disciplinary actions), has been Cherokee Trail’s principal since 2018. Prior to becoming a middle school teacher, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

A comment attributed to Clendaniel contained in the SCSBE notice signified that he agreed with its findings and “waived (his) right to a hearing in this matter.”

NOTICE OF SUSPENSION…

(S.C. State Board of Education)

