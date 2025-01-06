U.K. Rape Gangs Finally Receive International Attention

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

2025 is the year mainstream media and politicians finally decided to start paying attention to the systemic rape of thousands of Britain’s daughters by Pakistani legal immigrants.

I won’t blame you if you’ve never heard of United Kingdom’s best hidden (and most egregious) scandal – but if this is the first you’re reading of this, take it as a sign that you need to completely reevaluate where you get your information.

This is a decades-old story, perhaps best documented in professor Alexis Jay‘s 2014 Child Sexual Exploitation in Rotherham report – which conservatively concluded that 1,400 children in Rotherham were sexually exploited between 1997 and 2013.

To put that in context, Rotherham’s currently population is just above 100,000 .

***

Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England (Getty)

***

One Rotherham victim who recently testified against her rapists in court recounted being “beaten, tortured and raped over 100 times” while being called “a ‘white slag’ and ‘white cunt’ as they beat me.”

She was a teenager at the time of these repeated assaults – and was one of thousands of girls subjected to this organized abuse in the the U.K., which has persisted to this day.

Any logical person would wonder how so many minors were systemically victimized in an advanced nation like Britain. Jay’s report concluded that both the local governments and police were aware of the severity of issue, but chose not to confront the perpetrators for fear of inciting racial prejudice. Not content with ignoring the rape of thousands of defenseless adolescents, authorities actually charged numerous victims attempting to report their abusers with criminal offenses.

One victim identified as “CS-A12” recounted running away from domestic violence in her home at age 12, and being groomed to have sex with adults while a foster child under the care of the state.

When police discovered she’d taken up residence with her abuser, officers “said that we were going to get these men in trouble because we wanted to act like child prostitutes.”

***

Yorkshire men recently convicted of raping girls as young as eleven (BBC)

***

Victim CS-A371 shared a similar story.

“They took the view that I was making my own choices when, in reality, I was trapped in a horrendous situation and needed help… they repeatedly described me as engaging in risky behavior as if the situation was my fault and my choice,” she said.

Another victim named “Daisy” described being “passed around” by between 100 and 150 men at the age of thirteen. She became pregnant at fourteen and had an abortion. When she attempted to solicit the help of police, she was repeatedly charged with minor drunk and disorderly offenses.

So are the U.K. law enforcement and local government officials solely to blame? Not by a long shot… the British intelligentsia gladly ran cover for the barbaric conduct of the Pakistani “newcomers.”

A 2020 analysis published by University College London called the idea that muslim immigrants were the perpetrators of these heinous crimes a “powerful modern racial myth,” citing British Home Office data indicating that the majority of gang-rapists were caucasian. What these government and university officials (willingly) ignored is that this data was collected prior to government’s facilitation of the immigration of more than a million Pakistanis into the United Kingdom.

This sentiment was echoed by the U.K.’s mainstream media, while the story was rarely picked up in the United States.

When Britons attempted to spread the truth, they were incarcerated.

In fact, British documentarian Tommy Robinson remains imprisoned for releasing a documentary detailing the rape gangs – and describing how the British government attempted to silence victims when they sought justice.

***

Britain's banned documentary – SILENCED pic.twitter.com/HKIBPsuZTA — Tommy Robinson ?? (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024

***

Fortunately, America’s founding fathers had the good sense to tell totalitarian British officials to go fuck themselves back in 1776. Largely thanks to America’s constitutional and societal reverence of free speech, Robinson’s work has been able to amass nearly 150,000,000 views on America-based social media platform X.

X’s owner, billionaire serial-entrepreneur Elon Musk, has drawn massive attention to the controversy by issuing a slew of tweets demanding accountability for the officials who knowingly covered up the mass-rape.

***

***

Musk noted that current U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer formerly ran the Crown Prosecutorial Service, and thus is ultimately responsible for the decision not to pursue charges against the Pakistani rapists.

Musk recently retweeted an image of Starmer emblazoned with the caption “I facilitate child rape.”

***

***

Starmer’s technology secretary Peter Kyle told the press the prime minister has made clear “it is unacceptable that people are using social media to cause damage, distress and destruction in our communities” adding that social media executives have a “responsibility to continue to work with us to stop the spread of hateful misinformation.”

Evidence revealed in a recent slew of long-overdue prosecutions – which have put on public record hundreds of sickening stories of Pakistani immigrants violently raping British girls – indicate the posts labeled by the government currently imprisoning Robinson as “misinformation” are in fact truer than any of the official proclamations of His Majesty’s ministers.

The mainstream media’s repeated failure to bring attention to this widespread problem highlights the ability of morally-bankrupt state and non-state actors to use the media to facilitate the achievement of their heinous goals.

The U.K. is not well served by importing more than a million individuals from a nation where more than fifty percent of the population are inbred (yes, really), a people who have demonstrated a level of antipathy for native Britons that is hard to comprehend without hearing the testimony of the religion-based verbal abuse hurled at the thousands of children they created organizations to systemically rape over the course of decades.

Victim Ella Hill wrote that “they made it clear that because I was a non-Muslim, and not a virgin, and because I didn’t dress ‘modestly’, that they believed I deserved to be ‘punished’. They said I had to ‘obey’ or be beaten.”

***

***

Why did Starmer (and thousands of other government officials) allow this to happen?

There are active efforts in most every western nation to commit “national suicide.” Policies that are obviously egregiously detrimental to the health of Western nations are being pushed on both sides of the Atlantic.

America (and most of Western Europe’s) open borders have led to economic devastation, rampant drug importation and serious national security threats. These policies are not popular anywhere, but are being pursued by most Western governments… why?

These ostensibly democratically elected officials don’t give a damn about serving the people whom they supposedly represent, but instead are beholden to the interests of a transnational elite (the people currently pulling the strings that animate Joe Biden‘s limbs). These puppeteers see weak Western nations as a necessary precondition to fully empowering a permanent and omnipotent trans-Atlantic shadow government.

***

Joe Biden (Getty)

***

U.S. Democrats were willing to pursue their indefensible border policies to their own political detriment, just as U.K. politicians are willing to pursue their indefensible defense of foreign rapists to their own (forthcoming) political detriment, because their goal is not to win the adulation (and votes) of the public, but to re-engineer their nations to make their “democratic” domination a demographic inevitability.

This intentional erosion of the sovereignty of the world’s foremost nations in the historical promulgation of liberty should concern everyone.

Britain, whose truth-tellers are rotting in prison for daring to point out that it’s leaders facilitate the mass-rape of their nation’s daughters, will either experience a massive course-correction in the coming years, or descend into the totalitarian hell predicted in George Orwell‘s 1984.

It is up to the Britons to decide which path their nation takes.

While Americans rejected a similar national suicide at the ballot box last November, there remains a massive entrenched bureaucracy at the federal, state and local levels committed to the continued tearing apart of the social fabric of our great nation.

If Western nations are to survive this onslaught we must be unafraid to proclaim that our values – which include not habitually reproducing with our immediate family members and not organizing repeated mass rape gangs – are morally superior to the value systems of other people groups in other parts of the world.

We must demand that out leaders pursue policies that make our individual nations strong, instead of policies that will eventually lead to their dissolution. A failure to do has (and will) lead to the continued rape of our nations.

***

