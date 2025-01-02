Interstate 85 Bomb Threat

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With tensions at a boiling point following two potentially coordinated terrorists attacks on New Year’s Day, South Carolina experienced what appeared to be a terrorist threat of its own on Thursday (January 2, 2025).

A massive law enforcement response was organized in the Palmetto Upstate after a bomb threat was reported involving an tractor trailer on Interstate 85 near White Horse Road – approximately five miles southwest of Greenville, S.C.

Assets of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) converged on the busy Upstate thoroughfare after 4:00 p.m. EDT – shutting down the Interstate in both directions and causing traffic jams for miles.

What happened?

According to sources familiar with the situation, an officer of the S.C. State Transport Police (SCSTP) – a division of SCDPS – initiated a traffic stop with an eighteen-wheeler. During the course of the traffic stop, the officer reportedly asked the driver of the vehicle – who is said to be of Middle Eastern ethnicity – a standard question about whether there were any illegal items on his truck.

“Yeah, I got a bomb on the truck,” the driver is alleged to have responded.

At that point, as you might imagine, all hell broke loose…

The driver – who was immediately taken into custody and transferred to a secure location away from the vehicle – has reportedly told law enforcement he was “joking” about the bomb, and confirmed to police that all he had on board his vehicle were “frozen chickens.”

Inaccurate reports from some media outlets indicated there was a possible chemical spill at the site of the incident.

Officials confirmed there was no chemical spill or hazardous materials event associated with the incident.

As of 5:45 p.m. EST, law enforcement officers were still inspecting the truck for potential explosive devices.

While they did not believe the bomb threat to be credible, out of an abundance of caution they declined to speculate as to whether the driver of the vehicle – who reportedly has a criminal record – was joking when he made the bomb reference to the officer.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

UPDATE |

A tweet from S.C. governor Henry McMaster has confirmed early reports by this news outlet.

