Prolific Pedophile Hunter Blasts South Carolina Attorney General

Online pedophile hunter Alex Rosen recently leveled harsh criticism of South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson over his office’s purported mishandling of alleged sex crimes against minors. Rosen called Wilson “the most pro- child predator AG in the country” after he was informed Wilson’s office wouldn’t pursue cases of alleged pedophilia documented by civilian activist groups.

Rosen’s organization, Predator Poachers, uses a similar methodology the one employed on Chris Hansen‘s hit NBC television series, To Catch a Predator. Rosen and his associates pose as minors in online chatrooms and collect incriminating evidence against individuals who send sexually explicit messages to people they believe are children.

Rosen next arranges meetings with these individuals, who usually believe they are about to engage in sexual relations with minors – or trade in child pornography. Using hidden cameras, Rosen documents their reactions when confronted with the evidence he and his team have collected against them. Rosen then uploads these videos to various online platforms (Rumble, X and YouTube) and tenders his evidence to authorities, who in many states have charged and convicted the alleged pedophiles featured in his work.

***

Recent “Predator Poacher” Videos on YouTube

***

Rosen’s frustration with Wilson piqued when he recently confronted registered sex offender Tony Adkins. Adkins was convicted of two counts of indecent exposure in 2018, and was arrested in 2019 after investigators with South Carolina’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Hon. Kristi F. Curtis

Adkins was charged with nineteen (19) felony counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor – each charge carrying a potential ten-year prison sentence – and was also alleged to have distributed child pornography.

Adkins’ 2019 charges were handled by Wilson’s office, which dropped all nineteen felony counts on the same day Adkins was indicted on a single charge of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Adkins entered a guilty plea on the exploitation charge and received a three year prison sentence – which was suspended to time served (and three years of probation) by circuit court judge Kristi F. Curtis.

FITSNews has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the attorney general’s office requesting case disposition and plea deal documentation.

Back in society, Adkins was confronted by Rosen after arranging what he believed to be a meeting with a minor.

***

***

Rosen possesses a unique ability to employ the interrogatory techniques used by law enforcement to encourage individuals to reveal incriminating information about themselves in hours-long conversations which are always posted online – and which are often used as evidence in subsequent criminal proceedings.

Unlike law enforcement officers, Rosen’s “suspects” are free to go if they please.

In his conversation with Adkins, Rosen made it clear his compliance was “fully voluntary.” Despite not being compelled to speak, Adkins volunteered many disturbing details.

When asked about his 2017 indecent exposure incident, Adkins recounted going to a “Walmart in North Charleston” when he encountered two little girls “between eight and ten.”

“I was hooked on drugs and I just whipped it out and just exposed it,” he said. “One just ran to her mom and told them.”

“I didn’t say nothing,” Adkins continued. “I just walked out… but the manager got the license tag.”

***

(Predator Poachers)

***

According to Adkins, his consumption of child pornography started well before his first run-in with the law. Specifically, he told Rosen it began “before I went to prison, because I’ve been on Kik since 2000.”

Kik is a messaging application popular with children. It is also notorious for being a playground for child predators.

Adkins described his membership on various online groups dedicated to the exchange of pornography, some of which he admitted depicted minors.

But Adkins went beyond just viewing online materials and engaged in extensive conversations with disguised “predator poachers” – conversations he believed were taking place with a prepubescent girl.

***

Adkins admitted to creating a decoy Facebook account posing as a 12-year-old girl to increase his odds of luring minors to meet with him. He explained minors “won’t even talk to someone who’s older than them” without such false pretenses.

“Do you think you’re a threat to kids right now in this moment?” Rosen asked Adkins. “If you were to read over these messages and it’s from somebody else, do you think they’d be a threat to kids?”

“Yes, they would,” Adkins replied.

“We’re talking someone who literally made a fake Facebook of a 12-year-old to go get them more comfortable to have sex with you,” Rosen pressed. “This is what you told me. I mean, that’s pretty dangerous, I think. Don’t you think so?”

Adkins agreed.

When asked about his first stint behind bars, Adkins said he “wasn’t there that long.”

“Do you think you need more prison time?” Rosen asked.

“If that helps then yeah, and counseling,” he responded.

Incredibly, Rosen was able to convince Adkins to voluntarily accompany him to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) where he confessed to attempting to lure a child.

***

***

During the twenty minute drive to the station, Rosen called ahead and put Adkins on speaker phone to let sheriff’s deputies know he was coming.

“My name is Tony Adkins, and I would like to turn myself in,” Adkins said.

Rosen explained Adkins was “soliciting multiple minors online to have sex with,” adding that he and his team “were posing as one of them, and he invited us over for to have what he called a sex sleepover party with a twelve and a ten-year-old.”

Adkins’ 2019 Mugshot

“He is currently on the sex offender registry as well for indecent exposure back in 2017 and he confessed everything on camera. And he’s made it very clear to me that he thinks he needs some help, and he’s willing to take accountability for his actions.”

Despite Adkins’ willingness to speak with investigators about the situation – a choice which he acknowledged would likely lead to his re-incarceration – Berkeley County sheriff’s (BCSO) deputies declined to open an investigation, citing a prosecutorial inability to pursue cases which are not initiated by government officials.

Rosen was incensed.

“I’m happy to work with you guys on the case, but you guys don’t take this shit seriously,” he said. “You guys are fucking retards, and that’s why we do what we do, because you guys don’t take child safety seriously. So we will.”

“In other states, the cops do take it seriously, and we’re happy to assist them and whatever help we can do… but in South Carolina, there’s obviously some good old boy ego shit going on, and it really sucks,” Rosen added.

After the failed attempt turn Adkins in, Rosen took to X to blast the Wilson, the state’s top prosecutor.

***

Attorney General @agalanwilson of south carolina is the most pro child predator AG in the country.



Why is he defending pedophiIes? pic.twitter.com/kNhNhA66gd — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) December 18, 2024

***

“The three term attorney general in South Carolina has announced that he is not taking any predator catcher cases,” Rosen said. “The guy who says in his bio is ‘protecting the families of South Carolina’ has let multiple sex offenders walk, not only that we’ve caught, but that Bikers Against Predators have caught.”

According to Rosen, Wilson’s “own ego and pedo-sympathizing ways have been getting in the way of justice.”

Wilson responded rapidly on X, writing that he is “proud to stand up for our kids and protect them from harm” – and adding that he’d “be happy to meet with (Rosen) and Bikers Against Predators to discuss how we can work together to make our communities safe and our children safer.”

After FITSNews indicated our interest in the situation on social media, Rosen reached out and offered to speak with us. Rosen argued that while some states have statutes which strictly mandate the collection of evidence by law enforcement officers, South Carolina’s law seems to allow civilian evidence collection.

“The fact is, it, from what I understand from the law, it can be prosecuted” Rosen said.

“At the very least, you’re telling me they couldn’t have gotten Tony Adkins with a probation violation?” Rosen argued. “The fact that nothing was done is ridiculous.”

Wilson says it’s not that simple, and that cases brought by civilians do not stand up in South Carolina’s courtrooms. In a press statement released after Rosen’s broadside, Wilson wrote that there are “a number of well-intentioned private groups who are making an effort to protect children. However, their private investigations without law enforcement involvement endanger themselves and the public and jeopardize legitimate law enforcement investigations.”

***

***

Wilson argued “the tactics they employ are often not authorized by South Carolina law and may be in violation of South Carolina criminal law. Our policy is to follow the law; these are not my discretionary policies.”

“I want to make it clear: if these cases were taken to court, under South Carolina law they would not stand,” Wilson added.

Wilson’s communications director Robert Kittle told FITSNews the state’s Criminal Solicitation of a Minor statute (§ 16-15-342) provides a defense for cases brought using civilian-obtained evidence.

“The statute says in section (B) that consent is a defense to a prosecution pursuant to this section if the person is under eighteen or the person believed to be under eighteen is at least sixteen years old. In other words, if the ‘child’ is a person sixteen years or older then consent is a defense” Kittle explained.

“This would normally kill any type of undercover operation” if Section (D) did not dictate that consent “is not a defense if the person believed to be under 18 is a law enforcement officer acting in their official capacity.”

Because of the way the statute is worded, this means exclusively “law enforcement can make these types of investigations.”

Wilson called it “deeply concerning that some individuals have resorted to categorically false accusations and personal attacks against me” and concluded his office “will continue to focus on what matters — ensuring the safety and security of the people of South Carolina.”

At the time of this writing, Wilson and Rosen are still planning to meet and discuss their differences.

“(If) AG Wilson comes around on this, or we reach a resolution, or we figure out different ways to go about getting these predators arrested in South Carolina, then you know what? I’ll gladly revoke what I said,” Rosen told FITSNews. “And you know, I’ll be happy to say he’s one of the most proactive AGs in the country.”

***

