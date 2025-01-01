Letter: The Ends Never Justify The Means

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dear Editor,

It’s New Year’s Eve and I’ve just finished watching your interview with attorney, Victoria Smith.

“Can we separate the act from the motive?” you ask.

Ms. Smith figures, “That’s a tough question. I think there was a noble motive bringing to light…”

I guess we’ve been pondering that question since we developed sufficient language to form it, i.e., “Do the means justify the ends?”

Recently, U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren suggested that this murder was a result of pushing people beyond their limits. So, my opinion is unequivocal: there is nothing more about this murder that need be said; “no, yes, buts” or the like.

No matter Eichman’s motives, his act was not justified; no matter the motive, slavery was not justified. No matter the motives — rampaging in our streets and calls for revolution and destroying this America must be disavowed in the strongest of terms!

Folks like you must do what you can to bring negative social contagion and its purveyors, whatever their socio-political bent, to a screeching halt!

Your seven kids deserve no less.

Best regards,

Ron Sexton

Frisco, Texas

FROM THE EDITOR…

Ron,

Appreciate your response. I’m up to eight kids now, but… who’s counting?

As to the substance of your letter, extra-legal vigilantism is never acceptable – and when people resort to it, they should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. We are a nation of laws and due process – which is precisely why FITSNews has invested so much time and energy over the years in holding our justice system accountable. People must be able to trust the rulings dispensed by our police, prosecutors, court officials, juries and judges – which will keep them from considering taking matters into their own hands.

