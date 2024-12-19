Sumter County Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a Sumter County man with involuntary manslaughter last Friday (December 13, 2024).

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying one of the warrants for his arrest, 23-year-old Xavier Daichaun Bennett did commit the aforementioned offense when he and the victim both “recklessly pointed handguns at one another” at approximately 6:50 p.m. EST at Utah Circle in Sumter, S.C. on November 23, 2024.

With “no regard (for) the safety of each other and others that were inside the residence,” Bennett allegedly mishandled his handgun and unintentionally discharged it one time, the warrant stated, striking the victim in his upper torso.

After the incident, Bennett drove the victim to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for medical treatment – where he later succumbed to his injuries and died from the gunshot wound sustained.

Bennett is subsequently alleged to have fled the hospital in his vehicle after dropping the victim off.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) asked SLED to handle the investigation, and charges were filed by the statewide agency based upon witness statements and video evidence obtained during the course of the investigation.

Bennett is currently incarcerated at the Sumter County detention center. His case will be prosecuted by the third circuit solicitor’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Bennett is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

SLED has not released any additional information at this time pertaining to this incident, but count on FITSNews to provide our audience with any pertinent updates.

