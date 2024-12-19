SLED Charges Lancaster County Man With Exploitation Of Vulnerable Adult

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of a Lancaster County man on charges related to the alleged exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying a warrant for his arrest issued on Tuesday (December 17, 2024), 40-year-old Daniel Luke Hammond obtained a fraudulent power of attorney over an unnamed victim in attempt to gain access to the victim’s bank accounts on February 13, 2023.

During the time the power of attorney was signed, the victim was hospitalized and unable to consent to – or sign – the document, the affidavit alleged.

Hammond allegedly withdrew just shy of $38,000 from the victim’s bank account and converted it to his own personal use, the warrant notes.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) requested that SLED investigate the incident.

Hammond was booked into the Lancaster County detention center where he awaits prosecution by the S.C. sixth circuit solicitor’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Hammond is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

SLED has not released any additional information at the time, but count on FITSNews to provide any pertinent updates related to this case as it moves forward.

***

RELEASE/WARRANTS…

(SLED)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from J. L. Mann High School in 2021. She is currently a senior at the University of South Carolina majoring in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

