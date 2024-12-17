Church Sex Abuse Scandal: MorningStar Seeks to Dismiss Lawsuits

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Attorneys representing both sides of the MorningStar Ministries sex abuse scandal appeared in a South Carolina courtroom this week for a hearing sought by the church in the hopes of dismissing the lawsuit. Three cases have been filed in York County on behalf of victims who were underage at the time they participated in Young Special Forces — a faith-based youth group for teenage males led by 27-year-old Erickson Lee, a former MorningStar volunteer.

Lee, an ex-U.S. Marine and former police officer in Cornelius, N.C., is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to criminal charges stemming from the abuse in September 2024. Lee led the group from 2018 until January 2023 when the offenses against the minor boys came to light. During that time, he took boys as young as thirteen on overnight trips and spent time with group members at MorningStar’s campus in Fort Mill, S.C., as well as at his personal residence.

The civil lawsuits, filed on behalf of three victims and their parents, say Lee provided the teens with alcohol, vaping products and pornography as part of a grooming process that ultimately led to sexual assault.

Although the plaintiffs have since turned 18, they are referred to as John Doe 1, John Doe 2, and John Doe 3 in the lawsuits to protect their identities. Their parents are similarly identified as James Roe and Jane Roe to shield the families from harassment or embarrassment.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

While Lee is serving time in an undisclosed location in the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) for the sexual assaults, the lawsuits allege reckless negligence on the part of MorningStar Ministries and the church leadership. Specifically, the complaints claim the ministry failed to provide adequate training, supervision or oversight to protect the boys. They further accuse church officials and volunteers – including Erickson Lee’s father – of being aware of some of Lee’s misconduct but ignoring it. At least one volunteer is accused of assisting Lee in intimidating and controlling the victims.

When the abuse became apparent, the suits claim church leaders were slow to act.

Attorneys for MorningStar argued in court – and in a brief submitted prior to the hearing (.pdf) – that such claims infringe upon ecclesiastical doctrine, the principle of separating church and state. They contend Lee was a volunteer rather than an employee, which nullifies the plaintiffs’ claims of reckless negligence.

In a response (.pdf), attorneys for the victims maintained MorningStar’s leadership bears some responsibility for what happened to the boys. They point to a background check performed on Lee as evidence the church had accepted a supervisory role over his conduct. They further argued there is no constitutional protection for sexual predators operating within religious organizations.

According to the victims’ attorneys, MorningStar has a history of handling abuse allegations internally rather than reporting them to law enforcement. Past victims described a culture that involves shaming — including labeling victims as possessing a “Jezebel spirit” (a term suggesting a spirit of lust that invites abuse) — while abusers are prayed over and “restored” to the ministry.

***

RELATED | LAWSUITS EXPOSE MORNINGSTAR SEX ABUSE SCANDAL

***

The lawsuits have caused significant upheaval within MorningStar Ministries. Chris Reed, who succeeded church founder Rick Joyner as the organization’s president, resigned in September 2024 after only a year at the helm. Unwilling to defend the church against the victims and their families, Reed previously confessed to an inappropriately intimate relationship with a female student at MorningStar University in 2021.

Following Reed’s resignation, Joyner resumed leadership of the organization – publicly stating Reed was unfit to lead. Joyner further alleged Reed’s misconduct with the student was more severe than Reed’s admission.

In October, Reed launched his own church in Fort Mill, called Jesus Revolution, further intensifying the conflict between the two leaders.

The lawsuits and ensuing controversy have emboldened more victims to emerge from their silence. At last count, an estimated thirty ( 30 ) women say they were abused by MorningStar church leaders. At the same time, a petition is circulating calling for an independent investigation into the prevalence and handling of abuse allegations over the past two decades. The petition, which also calls for Joyner’s resignation, has been signed by more than 250 people with ties to MorningStar.

***

Chris Reed (Facebook) Rick Joyner (Facebook)

***

Joyner contends from his pulpit that church leaders did “everything right” but that “bad things happen.” He claimed former youth group members have not been truthful about their experiences – but simultaneously insists he has sympathy for their families.

Joyner has referred to the gathering swarm of outraged Christians associated with MorningStar who are offended by his attitude toward victims as “wolves and flies” – notably stronger language than he used to describe Erickson Lee. According to John Bastian and others committed to exposing the abuses that have been shrouded in secrecy, victims from years past who were told to be silent are now comparing notes – and joining forces.

Emily Elston, who drafted the petition, posted her response to Joyner’s comments on a website created for those concerned about the ministry and its future.

“We are all direct witnesses of the manner in which you have responded to grave allegations of abuse stemming from negligence at your church,” Elston said. “Not only that, the first 100 names (and most of the rest) are also direct witnesses of the way in which MorningStar and its leaders conduct themselves, (mis)manage the organization, and have defended, “restored,” and given a mic to sexual predators. And we are publicly saying your response and your leadership is wrong. It is wrong to joke from the stage about all the money you have to address the lawsuits. It is wrong to joke from the stage about needing the seats of the people leaving because of the pain and dysfunction they have witnessed. It is wrong to cherry-pick scriptures to slap demeaning labels on people standing for truth.”

S.C. circuit court judge Martha Rivers has taken the arguments from both sides under advisement and will issue a ruling on the motion to dismiss at a later date.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised as to the latest developments in this case…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Callie Lyons (provided)

Callie Lyons is a journalist, researcher and author. Her 2007 book ‘Stain-Resistant, Nonstick, Waterproof and Lethal’ was the first to cover forever chemicals and their impact on communities – a story later told in the movie ‘Dark Waters.’ Her investigative work has been featured in media outlets, publications, and documentaries all over the world. Lyons also appears in ‘Citizen Sleuth’ – a 2023 documentary exploring the genre of true crime.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

