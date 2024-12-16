Biden Fail: More Fake Jobs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s become almost unsporting to slam U.S. president Joe Biden. The lamest of lame duck presidents, America’s 82-year-old commander-in-chief has endured an absolutely humiliating year – getting booted from his own party’s ticket while watching his legacy implode on multiple fronts.

One of the biggest black eyes to befall Biden? The announcement earlier this year that an estimated 818,000 jobs reportedly created by his administration between April 2023 and March of 2024… vanished. Well guess what… there’s more where that came from. Or to be precise, less where that didn’t come from.

Last Friday (December 13, 2024), the Philadelphia Federal Reserve quietly announced its latest “early benchmark revisions” of state payroll data from March through June of this year. These revisions use “more comprehensive job estimates” than the data churned out monthly by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

We follow these numbers closely because we religiously track state-level jobs data here at FITSNews… so we know by now that “revisions” typically follow a predictable pattern.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The latest numbers (.pdf) showed that 25 states experienced a downward revision from the original BLS data compared to two states which did better than expected. Meanwhile the remaining 23 states saw “lesser” – or statistically insignificant – changes.

Official numbers won’t be released until February 7, 2025 – two-and-a-half weeks into the second administration of Donald Trump – but the Philly Fed estimated payrolls declined during this period by 0.1 percent as opposed to rising by 1.1 percent , as previously reported by the BLS.

In other words, rather than posting the embarrassingly anemic job gains the Biden administration previously touted during this period, the nation’s economy actually lost jobs.

Needless to say, that’s another massive miss for the BEA… and further evidence the former administration was mainlining propaganda as opposed to providing the public with accurate employment numbers.

New early benchmark data will be released by the bank on March 21, 2025.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience in the loop as to the full impact of these revisions…

***

THE DATA…

(Philly Fed)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

