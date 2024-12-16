S.C. Standalone Strangulation Prohibition Proposed

South Carolina is the only state in the nation without such a statute on the books…

A bill to make strangulation a standalone offense in South Carolina has been pre-filed ahead of the upcoming 2025-2026 session of the S.C. General Assembly. Sponsored by state representatives Micah Caskey, Tommy Pope and Doug Gilliam, the legislation aims to define strangulation – and aggravated strangulation – while providing penalties for both offenses.

According to the bill (H.3522), strangulation is defined as “the restricting of air flow or blood circulation of a person by external pressure to the throat or neck, or the blocking of the nose or mouth of a person, or applying weight to the torso, abdomen, or shoulders so as to restrict breathing of another person regardless of whether that conduct results in a visible injury or whether there is intent to kill or protractedly injure another person.”

Anyone found guilty of strangulation would face a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years – with the possibility of up to ten years behind bars, per the bill. Anyone found guilty of aggravated strangulation – i.e. violating a protective order or using a weapon during the act of strangling another person – would face a mandatory minimum prison sentence of ten years with the possibility of up to twenty years behind bars.

Those same enhanced penalties would apply to repeat offenders, per the bill.

According to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, a woman who has suffered a “nonfatal strangulation incident with her intimate partner is 750% more likely to be killed by the same perpetrator… with a gun.”

Not only is strangulation a leading indicator for future domestic violence homicides, it is a warning indicator for other crimes. According to the institute, police officers are at increased risk when dealing with persons who previously used strangulation as a form of assault. In reviewing officer-involved shootings across the country, Casey Gwinn of the Family Justice Center noted 80% of suspects had prior domestic violence history – and 30% percent had a prior history of “nonfatal strangulation against an intimate partner.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), 8.5% of the officers killed between 2011 and 2020 were responding to domestic disturbance or violence calls.

Indeed, one study found 68.2% of mass shootings originated in domestic violence and 80% of mass shooters have known strangulation on their record.

“Nationally what research has pointed to is that there are a number of mass shooters who when their history was checked had patterns of strangling their intimate partners before committing mass shootings,” said Brian Bennett, a retired law enforcement instructor and domestic violence expert who has been pushing for the Palmetto State to adopt a standalone strangulation law for over a decade.

As he was educating legal and medical professionals on recognizing and handling non-fatal strangulation cases, Bennett said he was startled to learn that “outside of law enforcement there’s no profession in South Carolina that has a standardized strangulation training curriculum.”

Knowing the work doesn’t stop with the pre-filing, Bennett is encouraging anyone who supports the legislation to reach out to their representatives and ask them to support the bill.

“We are hopeful a companion bill will be introduced in the Senate,” he said.

Bennett has created a group on Facebook for anyone interested in learning more about the proposed legislation and ways they can support it.

