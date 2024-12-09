Jessica Barnes’ Murder: Co-Defendant’s Bond Denied

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Following an emotional hearing in Anderson County on Monday morning (December 9, 2024), S.C. circuit court judge R. Scott Sprouse declined to set a bond for 20-year-old Kendall Mims – one of two women arrested two months ago in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jessica Barnes of Pendleton, S.C.

Barnes’ husband – 21-year-old Brandon Barnes – was taken into custody on Monday (September 30, 2024) and charged with his late wife’s murder. Mims – the mother of Barnes’ infant child – and 20-year-old Victoria Tippett were charged with accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice and misprision of a felony.

All three have been held in the Anderson County detention center since their arrest.

Mims, Tippett and Jessica Barnes were all living with the accused killer in a pool house in Pendleton, S.C. owned by Mims’ grandfather. That property was searched by police on September 20 in connection with Jessica Barnes’s disappearance – which was reported to police a week earlier.

Barnes is accused of strangling his late wife to death on or about August 2, 2024. According to investigators, Tippett and Mims subsequently joined him in disposing of Jessica’s remains in the Twin Lakes region of Pickens County.

Jessica’s remains were reportedly discovered in a wooded area near the Twin Lakes boat ramp – just four miles west-southwest of the home where Barnes allegedly murdered her.

Last month, Clemson, S.C.-based defense attorney Catherine Wyse filed a motion for bond on Mims’ behalf (.pdf) – arguing her client had no prior criminal record, no passport and no financial means to leave South Carolina. Wyse’s motion also noted Mims’ strong family ties to the area including her grandfather, Ron Herrin, who is currently caring for her infant child.

The prosecution countered Mims was a flight risk – claiming she and her co-conspirators previously fled to Colorado after burning Jessica Barnes’ body in a plastic tote. Prosecutors said the trio contemplated running from law enforcement but ultimately decided to return to South Carolina.

In arguing for bond on behalf of her client, Wyse described the horrific abuse Mims allegedly endured at the hands of Brandon Barnes – including him hitting her and strangling her “multiple times.” According to Wyse, the abuse included forced sex acts and coercive control – with Barnes allegedly threatening to kill her baby and grandfather if she tried to leave him.

Mims had plenty of support on her behalf in the courtroom including her grandfather and parents, Marcus and Teresa Mims of Davidson, N.C., both of whom are still reeling from the shocking arrest of their daughter. Herrin addressed the court first, describing hearing Barnes screaming at his granddaughter in the pool house behind his home.

Herrin was overcome with emotion as he read the statement and could not continue, at which point Wyse finished reading it on his behalf.

Mims’ mother and father also tearfully addressed the court.

“I have watched this monster Brandon love on my daughter and slowly slip away her life as if he had a noose around her neck and pulled it so tightly until she was just a shell of a human,” Teresa Mims said.

Marcus Mims was equally emotional explaining his daughter’s decisions to the court.

“What would anyone do if someone threatened her family? Their lives?” he said. “My daughter had to make that decision.”

Cecelia Varvara – the mother of Jessica Barnes – declined to make a statement, telling FITSNews before the hearing she was “at peace with whatever happens.” Varvara carried her daughter’s Bible to court with her – the only item she asked Kendall’s grandfather for in the aftermath of learning of her murder. Herrin – who found it last week when cleaning out the pool house – ensured it got to Jessica’s mother before the hearing.

Prosecutors didn’t dispute any of the evidence presented in favor of Mims’ bond, saying they agreed “that it’s a terribly tragic, terrible situation, and the Mims seem like a good family” but that none of that excused “assisting and concealing a murder victim’s death.”

After listening to all of the testimony, Sprouse asked for a few moments to review everything he had been submitted. Prior to announcing his ruling, he asked if investigators were still waiting on cellular and video evidence. Upon learning that they were, he ruled against setting a bond for Mims to ensure the court had a fuller sense of the facts of the case.

