Proposed South Carolina Law Would Castrate Sex Offenders

A South Carolina GOP lawmaker has introduced legislation that would give judges the option of castrating sex offenders in addition to imposing prison sentences and fines against them.

The bill – H. 3044 – was pre-filed this Thursday (December 5, 2024) by second-term state representative Brandon Guffey of Rock Hill, S.C. It was referred to the judiciary committee of the S.C. House of Representatives, a panel chaired by veteran “Republican” Weston Newton.

Per the language of the bill, castrations would be carried out by licensed physicians under the auspices of the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC). The punishment would apply only in cases in which the victims are “thirteen years of age or younger” and the offenders are “eighteen years of age or older at the time of commission of the offense.”

As noted, the sentence of castration would come “in addition to any other penalty imposed for the offense.”

Per the legislation, a court-appointed doctor would conduct an examination within two months of the sentence being handed down to ensure the offender was an “appropriate candidate” for the procedure. In the event castration is ordered in conjunction with a prison sentence, it would be carried out just before the end of the term of incarceration.

“An order of the court sentencing an offender to surgical castration pursuant to this section is contingent upon a determination by a court-appointed medical expert that the offender is an appropriate candidate for surgery,” the text of the bill noted. “This determination must be made not later than sixty days from the imposition of the sentence. In all cases involving an offender sentenced to a period of incarceration or confinement in an institution, the procedure must be performed not later than one week before the offender’s release from incarceration or an institution.”

Convicted sex offenders who refuse the procedure “must be punished by imprisonment of not more than five years, no part of which may be suspended nor probation or parole granted.”

In other words, if a judge imposes castration and a convicted sex offender refuses to go under the knife – they would be adding five year to their term of imprisonment.

Louisiana recently approved legislation providing for surgical castration of sex offenders. Several other states – including Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Montana, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin – have statutes on their books providing for chemical castration as an option for sex offenders looking to reduce their terms of imprisonment.

