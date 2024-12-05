Pee Dee Watch: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Five On Drug Trafficking

Members of Florence drug ring facing charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Prosecutors in the office of Adair Ford Boroughs, U.S. attorney for the state of South Carolina, announced this week that a federal grand jury in Florence, S.C. had returned a four-count indictment against five individuals on charges related to drug trafficking.

According to a news release issued Wednesday (December 4, 2024), Samual Earl Ramu, 33; Kathy Denise Roberts-Poston, 57; Michael Allen Dorsey, 56; Justin Allen Cox, 40; and Ryan Marie Lovell, 37, face charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Ramu — who is currently serving a 15-year sentence with the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) — faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Dorsey, who also faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, is currently detained on related state charges. Roberts-Poston, Cox and Lovell each face maximum penalties of 20 years imprisonment and are currently awaiting their initial appearances before the U.S. magistrate judge Kaymani D. West.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone. The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) with assistance from the SCDC Office of the Inspector General.

The case will be prosecuted by assistant United States attorney Matthew Ellis.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, all parties considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as they may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against them.

THE INDICTMENT…

