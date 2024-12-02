Video of Yemassee Woman’s Arrest Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A video capturing a Thanksgiving night arrest in Beaufort, South Carolina has gone viral – drawing widespread attention and sparking discussions about police conduct. The incident involved the arrest of 35-year-old Shandela Simmons on an outstanding warrant for third-degree assault and battery – as well as the subsequent arrest of a bystander who filmed the encounter.

The video, less than a minute long, has been viewed more than 150,000 times since it was posted to Facebook on Friday afternoon (November 29, 2024).

The clip shows Simmons being detained by Beaufort police officers – who forcibly removed her from a vehicle. As officers restrained Simmons on the ground, 21-year-old Ar’mireya Johnson began recording the scene with her phone and questioning the officers’ actions.

“Why is y’all acting like this?” Johnson is heard asking in the video.

Johnson also requested sergeant Benjamin Whitmore’s badge number and insisted he read it to her. Whitmore and other officers repeatedly told Johnson to “back off” as they restrained Simmons and warned her to stay away from the scene.

“You’re going to go to jail,” Whitmore told Johnson after another warning.

“For what?” Johnson replied.

Moments later, she was arrested and charged with interfering with the execution of a warrant.

The Beaufort Police Department (BPD)released a statement addressing the incident and the viral video, emphasizing its commitment to reviewing officers’ actions.

“The Beaufort Police Department is aware of a video circulating on various social media platforms regarding an incident that occurred on November 28, 2024,” the statement read. “As part of standard protocol, every incident involving a response to resistance undergoes a multi-step review process to ensure compliance with our standards and policies. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding the trust of our community.”

While several officers were on scene, Whitmore – who joined the Beaufort Police Department in December 2020 after serving in police departments in Pennsylvania and New York – was a central figure in the interaction.

Both Simmons and Johnson were released on their own recognizance following the arrests. Simmons is scheduled to appear in court on January 23, 2025, for the assault charge.

