Unsolved Carolinas: Human Remains Could Be Linked To 2018 Cold Case

Investigators with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) are working to determine the identity of human remains found by two boys riding their bikes in Camden, South Carolina last Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The skeletal remains were located just before 5:00 p.m. EDT in a wooded area off of East York Street and Pitts Street in a clearing near DeRoyal Textile. KCSO deputies, officers of the Camden Police Department (CPD) and officials with the Kershaw County coroner’s office responded after confirming the remains were human. These local agencies promptly requested a crime scene unit from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to assist them in processing the scene.

According to a press release from KCSO, as of this moment the identity of the deceased is unknown. Similarly, no information was available regarding the cause or manner of death – or when the deceased passed away.

One local family was fairly certain of the identity of the deceased, however.

In a comment on the KCSO post, Alan Black of Camden stated the remains could belong to his brother, Bill Black, who has been missing since August of 2018. Bill Black, 45, was last seen walking with a friend on McRae Road east of Camden – less than a mile from where the remains were discovered.

Witnesses claim Bill Black got into an argument with his friend just prior to his disappearance more than six years ago. Investigators identified a suspect in connection with his disappearance, however that individual – 44-year-old Cletis Edward Baker Jr. – was shot and killed “execution style” in Kershaw County on September 18, 2019.

Six people were charged in connection with Baker’s murder.

“It’s most likely my brother from details and items found,” Alan Black wrote on the KCSO post last week. “Devastating, thank you to everyone for your prayers. We hope to have answers soon.”

According to Alan Black, the proximity of the remains to his brother’s last known location along with the sole of an Adidas shoe recovered from the scene – and the presence of a broken nose on the skull – were factors pointing to the identity of the deceased as Bill Black.

Alan Black and another family member provided DNA to police in the hopes of assisting with the possible identification of the remains. While we await those results, the disappearance of Bill Black remains unsolved – and the investigation into his whereabouts remains open. In other words, anyone with information related to the case should submit a tip to SCCrimestoppers.com or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

