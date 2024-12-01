Joe Biden Pardons His Son

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Ironically inveighing against the politicization of America’s justice system, lame duck U.S. president Joe Biden issued a pardon this weekend for his son, Hunter Biden.

The decision – which Biden announced on Sunday evening – reversed his previous position on the issue, which was reiterated on multiple occasions both before and after he declined to seek reelection.

“The president is not going to pardon his son,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last December.

Jean-Pierre reiterated this position as recently as November 7 of this year.

Biden’s pardon applies to any crimes his son “has committed or may have committed” between January 1, 2014 and the present date (December 1, 2024). That includes the gun charges Biden was convicted of back in June and federal tax crimes to which he pleaded guilty in September.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” Biden said in a statement announcing the decision.

“There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution,” Biden continued. “In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”

“I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” Biden concluded.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

