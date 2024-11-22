South Carolina Joins Another ‘Save Women’s Sports’ Brief

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace sets Washington, D.C. on fire with her high-profile battle to keep biological men out of women’s restrooms on Capitol Hill, another potential candidate for governor of the Palmetto State is making some hay on this hot-button issue.

On Friday (November 22, 2024), S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson announced his office’s participation in a 22-state brief filed before the U.S. supreme court in the case of Peterson v. Doe (.pdf). This case seeks to address “the question (of) whether biologically male athletes who identify as female should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.”

Wilson is supporting the state of Arizona in its bid to uphold a law banning biological males from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. In September, a three-judge panel of the über-liberal U.S. ninth circuit court of appeals upheld a lower court ruling which struck down the Arizona law – bizarrely holding that the state had discriminated against gender identity in its bid to block actual discrimination.

“Sports teams are divided by sex to begin with to give girls a level playing field so they’re not competing against boys,” Wilson said in a statement accompanying the filing of an amicus brief in the case. “Arizona’s law restricting girls’ sports teams to biological females is just common sense, and it protects girls from competing against bigger, stronger males who identify as females.”

According to the brief, the court needs to weigh in on the issue so “that states can be free to protect the strides made in girls’ and women’s sports in any rational manner they choose — including by restricting girls’ sports teams to biological females.”

Such restrictions, the brief argues, are necessary to “save women’s sports from unfair competition and provide meaningful athletic opportunities for girls and women.”

This isn’t the first time Wilson’s office has participated in a multi-state brief on this issue. Back in August, South Carolina joined a 26-state coalition backing West Virginia in its efforts to protect the integrity of women’s sports.

“Title IX leveled the playing field for girls and women in sports, but radically reinterpreting Title IX to allow biological boys to play on girls teams is dangerous and would reverse the gains we have made,” Wilson said at the time.

In addition to these state-level challenges, Wilson has been doing battle with several far left “education” associations in South Carolina over the implementation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ radical Title IX rewrite.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews for any pertinent updates related to the status of the Arizona case…

THE BRIEF…

(S.C. Attorney General’s Office)

