Alan Wilson Joins Nationwide ‘Save Women’s Sports’ Coalition

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson has joined a 26-state coalition supporting the state of West Virginia in its efforts to protect the integrity of women’s sports.

The Mountaineer State has codified that there are “inherent differences between biological males and biological females,” and further affirmed that “biological males would displace females to a substantial extent if permitted to compete on teams designated for biological females.”

Accordingly, it has outlawed biological males from participating in women’s sports.

“Classifications based on gender identity serve no legitimate relationship to the state of West Virginia’s interest in promoting equal athletic opportunities for the female sex,” West Virginia’s law noted. “Classification of teams according to biological sex is necessary to promote equal athletic opportunities for the female sex.”

This law has been challenged in federal court an anonymous biological male seeking to participate on a girl’s track team at Bridgeport Middle School in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The supreme court previously allowed this student to participate while their case was moving through the courts.

In April 2024, a three-person panel on the U.S. fourth circuit court of appeals blocked the law – arguing it violated the student’s rights.

“The question before us is whether the (West Virginia act) may lawfully be applied to prevent a 13-year-old transgender girl who takes puberty blocking medication and has publicly identified as a girl since the third grade from participating in her school’s cross country and track teams,” judge Toby Heytens, an appointee of Joe Biden, ruled. “We hold it cannot.”

West Virginia attorney general Patrick Morrisey wants the supreme court to take up the case – arguing both Title IX and the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution have been violated – and Wilson and the attorneys general of 25 other states are joining him in asking the justices to do just that.

“Title IX leveled the playing field for girls and women in sports, but radically reinterpreting Title IX to allow biological boys to play on girls teams is dangerous and would reverse the gains we have made,” Wilson said in a statement announcing South Carolina’s involvement in the case.

According to a brief (.pdf) submitted by the states, the fourth circuit decision “is profoundly wrong and has far-reaching consequences for states nationwide.”

“Entrenching erroneous circuit precedent, the majority wrongly held that Title IX’s protection against discrimination ‘on the basis of sex’ applies to gender identity,” the brief noted. “But Title IX plainly adopts biology-based sex classifications, and contemporaneous dictionary definitions and regulations show that Congress protected women and girls based on biological sex, not gender identity.”

The brief also noted the biological male in question has “sensationally outperformed” females in competition, “displacing hundreds of girls in track events.”

As my media outlet has frequently noted, Wilson has been on the leading edge of these issues – including efforts to block Biden and Kamala Harris’ radical reorientation of Title IX. In fact, Wilson is currently battling several far left “education” associations in South Carolina over the implementation of Biden/Harris’ attempted Title IX rewrite.

