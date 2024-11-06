South Carolina State House: Marvin Pendarvis Withdraws Candidacy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina’s election laws are getting a workout thanks to former state representative (and current representative-elect?) Marvin Pendarvis, who has filed some interesting paperwork with the Palmetto State’s election commission.

For those of you unfamiliar with Pendarvis’ saga, he was hit with a civil lawsuit back in April accusing him of settling a case without his client’s knowledge or permission, forging his client’s signature on the settlement documents and then trying to bribe the former client after he got caught. That filing – which we are told ties into a much broader story involving Pendarvis – sparked a criminal investigation by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Pendarvis is also reportedly tied to an ongoing federal investigation into a gun grant scandal involving city officials and multiple nonprofit organizations in his hometown.

Amid these scandals, Pendarvis resigned his seat in the S.C. General Assembly on September 16, 2024 – news of which broke three days later. The problem? Despite his resignation, it appears Pendarvis did not notify the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) of his intention to withdraw as Democratic nominee for S.C. House District 113.

Because no notification was provided, Pendarvis’ name remained on the ballot… in fact, his name was the only name on the ballot.

See where this is going?

With multiple scandals hanging over his head, Pendarvis received 97.3 percent of the vote yesterday to win election (reelection?)… to the office he forfeited just seven weeks ago.

But wait… it gets weirder. And even more confusing.

On Wednesday (November 6, 2024), election officials received a letter from Pendarvis on his official letterhead informing them of his intention to “withdraw my candidacy for South Carolina House District 113, effective immediately.”

THE LETTER…

The letter was dated September 26, 2024 – forty days ago – and was written on the official letterhead of an office from which Pendarvis had already resigned.

What gives? Good question…

Election officials communicated with the clerk of the S.C. House of Representatives on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) and determined that Pendarvis’ seat is vacant, and that a special election must be held to fill it.

Filing for that seat will open at 12:00 p.m. EST on November 22, 2024 and close eight days later. A special primary election will be held on January 21, 2025 with a special runoff election scheduled for February 4, if necessary.

The special election itself will be held on March 25, 2025.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience in the loop on the latest developments related to this special election – as well as any updates tied to the ongoing civil actions and criminal investigations involving Pendarvis.

