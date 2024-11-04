South Carolina Game Warden Charged With DUI

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina game warden has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of a criminal charge for driving under the influence (DUI), according to a spokesperson with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

On August 30, 2024, SCDNR officer Walter Patrick Clarey was arrested by an officer of the Charleston Police Department (CPD). Come 12:36 p.m. EDT, the Lowcountry, South Carolina, native was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.

While details surrounding his arrest remain unclear, Clarey appears to have been released from the aforementioned jail within three hours . The conditions of his bail, as well as the magistrate who imposed it, remain unlisted on the S.C. judicial department’s public index.

Per open-source intelligence, Clarey played at least one baseball season for the Newberry Wolves while studying at Newberry College. According to his 2015 season stats, he pitched in eleven games with four victories and an underwhelming 5.14 earned run average.

“His career ambition is to work for the Department of Natural Resources,” wrote Clarey, third-person, during his sophomore year of college. “[His] hobbies include hunting… [his] best athletic moment was winning back-to-back high school state championships in football.”

According to training records provided by the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), Clarey became a SCDNR officer six years after playing for the Wolves. He then married his college sweetheart, who appears to work for an elementary school in Charleston County.

As of this publishing, Clarey is one of several law enforcement officers accused of DUI this year. Frequent readers of our ‘Badges Gone Bad’ series are undoubtedly aware of Laurens Police Department (LPD) Officer Casey Jones and his underreported escapade last winter.

Despite being accused of drunkenly impersonating an officer while pointing and presenting his service weapon in the face of an unarmed civilian on February 1, 2024, Jones was later presented with a DUI enforcement award by the S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).

Come May 25, 2024, SLED Lieutenant Mark Berube was charged with DUI after being pulled over for speeding in his government vehicle. Within hours of his arrest by an officer of the S.C. State Transport Police (SCSTP), Berube was terminated for misconduct.

This report may be updated.

