Fatal Wedding Night DUI: Trial Set For December

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A year-and-a-half ago, 34-year-old Samantha Miller had just begun her new life with soulmate Aric Hutchinson. The beautiful, happy couple exchanged their vows on Folly Beach – after which they celebrated with friends and family at a reception at the Pelican Watch Pavilion.

Just before 10:00 p.m. EDT on that fateful evening – April 28, 2023 – Samatha and Aric left the party in a golf cart adorned with a ‘Just Married’ sign. Aric’s brother-in-law, Benjamin Garrett, and his nephew Brogan Garrett were transporting them to a rental property on the island where the couple would spend their first blissful night as newlyweds.

They never made it…

***

Samantha Miller (GoFundMe)

***

As the wedding party traveled along East Ashley Avenue, the golf cart was violently struck from behind by a Toyota Camry driven by 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski.

According to a civil lawsuit filed in connection with this tragedy, Komoroski had been engaged in a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” which eventually led to her becoming “so intoxicated” that her blood alcohol content was at least 0.261 , more than three times the legal limit.

Allegedly “blowing through” posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour, Komoroski “hurtled down Ashely Avenue and slammed into the back of the golf cart” at an estimated speed of 65 miles per hour.

One witness who heard the impact said it “sounded like a small explosion.” Another recalled hearing “a loud boom and scraping sound.”

“I was driving and then all of a sudden something hit me,” Komoroski told responding officers, according to a detailed incident report released by the city (.pdf).

Something hit her?

***

Jamie Lee Komoroski (Charleston County)

***

Komoroski told officers she was driving “towards her house” when the collision took place. The problem?

“Her house was (in) the opposite direction,” officers noted.

Komoroski initially claimed she had not been drinking, but quickly admitted she had “had two drinks, one beer and a drink” – specifically a “tequila pineapple” – about an hour prior to the accident. When officers began to assess the extent of her inebriation, she quickly stopped cooperating with them.

“Ummm, I would like a lawyer,” she said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene… still wearing her wedding gown. Hutchinson “received multiple injuries including two broken legs, one which had to be surgically repaired,” according to his mother. He also suffered “broken bones in his face which also had to be surgically repaired. Broken vertebrae’s in his back, brain bleeds, and numerous cuts with stitches.” Benjamin Garrett also required surgery in the aftermath of the collision due to “severe road rash and open wounds.” Brogan Garrett, thankfully, sustained only minor injuries.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Komoroski was subsequently charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury, one count of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide resulting in death. As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Komoroski is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

If she wants to plead, though, she had better hurry…

According to court records, Komoroski is scheduled to stand trial on the charges against her beginning on Monday, December 2, 2024 in Charleston County. Lowcountry circuit court judge Deadra Jefferson is scheduled to preside over the proceedings.

Jefferson has already issued one order in connection with the case – instructions to the clerk of court’s office to bring in a larger-than-usual jury pool given the high-profile of the case.

Komoroski has been free on bond since March 1, 2024 when S.C. circuit court judge Michael Nettles granted her a $150,000 surety bond on all of the charges filed against her.

Count on this media outlet to keep our audience apprised as to the latest developments in this case as it moves closer to trial.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

