Former S.C. State Student Charged With Attempted Murder

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a South Carolina State University student on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for his arrest, 21-year-old Melvin Anthony Williams allegedly discharged a firearm into a crowd of students on March 3, 2023.

“Williams did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously attempt to kill (the victim),” the affidavit noted.

The victim was struck in the leg during the shooting.

Williams is the second person charged in connection with the incident. Last June, SLED arrested 20-year-old Daniel Eugene Hutto II of Columbia, S.C. and charged him with accessory before the fact to attempted murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit (.pdf) accompanying the warrant for his arrest, Hutto confirmed to police that he was “involved in an argument” on the school’s campus.

“Shortly after the argument, (Hutto) provided a firearm to (Williams) by opening his book bag allowing him to obtain the firearm,” the affidavit noted.

SLED was asked to investigate the incident by the S.C. State police department. Williams was booked into the Orangeburg County detention center. His case will be prosecuted by the S.C. first circuit solicitor’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Williams is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

RELEASE/WARRANT…

(SLED)

