|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Guest Column: The Harris-Walz Obsession With Abortion
“A nightmare of a presidential ticket…”
“A nightmare of a presidential ticket…”
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
2 comments
They’re OBSESSED with abortion says the director of communications and press secretary for National Right to Life.
lol
This was a great ad for the Harris/Walz campaign.
Thank you for pointing out how committed they both are to women’s rights and women’s health.
They will do a good job when the voters put them in the White House. You religious nuts did more than anyone to get Kamala and Tim elected, by energizing women and real Americans to vote out anti-American MAGA psychos.
Anti-choice crazies are responsible for the Blue Supernova at the polls we’re about to see!