Follow-up File: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

The man killed in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Colleton County, South Carolina has been identified as a Marine who was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In a statement released on Thursday (October 17, 2024), the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) identified the deceased as 32-year-old John “Johny” Joseph Horan V of Walterboro, S.C.

As our outlet previously reported, on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) deputies of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were summoned to assist officers of the Walterboro police department in responding to reports of an individual actively vandalizing vehicles. Reports indicated the subject – later identified as Horan – was “slashing tires and breaking (the) windows” of vehicles in the parking lot of a Best Western hotel and the adjoining Ruby Tuesday restaurant located at 1480 Sniders Highway.

“During the encounter, (a Colleton County) deputy shot the man,” SLED’s release noted. “The man died at the scene.”

A Facebook post by a friend of Horan’s indicated the former Marine – who reportedly developed PTSD after being injured while overseas – had recently completed an apprenticeship program and was working as a lineman.

Johny Horan (Facebook)

Another Facebook post from a friend who claimed to have witnessed the incident went into detail as to what allegedly happened.

“When I walked outside I saw Johny running after Wes the lineman,” the post from Matthew Ellard noted. “He attacked him but it didn’t look like he stabbed him. At this point his back was towards the officer and the officer’s gun was already out pointed at him when he was running after the guy. That was a time for a taser.”

“I was right there when it happened,” Ellard continued. “The officer then yelled at him to drop the knife and John turned his attention to the officer. I yelled his name trying to be the voice of reason or (of) reality to him. He had a blank face. He wasn’t there. The guy we knew wasn’t there.”

According to Ellard, Horan “did charge the cop and was about two or three feet from the cop when he was shot multiple times.”

“I just kept yelling he was a former marine with PTSD,” Ellard added. “I was there and saw Johny take his last breath while no one helped him.”

Our media outlet has submitted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests seeking all available evidence from this incident – including footage from officers’ and deputies’ body-worn cameras. Unfortunately, South Carolina’s FOIA law does not require law enforcement agencies to release such footage – although many opt to do so voluntarily in an effort to facilitate public trust.

SLED investigates officer involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting independent, investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

According to the agency’s release, it’s investigation into this incident is “ongoing.”

The incident in Colleton County was the 36th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2024. In 2023, there were 43 officer involved shootings in South Carolina.

SLED RELEASE…

