Search Continues For Missing South Carolina Dancer

Nearly a week after 28-year-old Zelig Williams was last seen leaving his home in Columbia, South Carolina, investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) and officers of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for the missing Broadway dancer.

“RCSD (is) investigating this case as a missing person case that could involve foul play,” a statement for sheriff Leon Lott noted. “We are continuing to investigate all the information we gather. Right now, we ask the public to keep an eye out for Zelig and if anyone has any information regarding his disappearance to call RCSD.”

The main line for RCSD is 803-576-3000.

Williams has been missing since last Thursday (October 3, 2024). His disappearance was reported on October 4 – the same day investigators located his vehicle in a parking lot for the Palmetto Trail – about a mile away from the Congaree National Park. Williams belongings were found inside the vehicle.

Shortly after he left home on Thursday, Williams’ family members say they received an alert that he had been involved in a car crash. When he failed to return home, their concerns intensified. This alert appears to be an error, but the sheriff’s office is investigating.

The dancer who grew up and began to learn his art in the Palmetto State has been on tour for the past seven years as a member of the cast of Hamilton and MJ the Musical. He also toured with Hugh Jackman. Williams recently moved back home and began making plans to collaborate with dance studios in the area.

Family members say he is in need of medication – but so far no details have been released about the nature of this medication.

News of the beloved performer’s disappearance is drawing national attention with Inside Edition and People magazine joining the ranks of those helping to spread the word with their coverage.

