Lowcountry School Board Candidate Confronted over Criminal Past

Charleston County, South Carolina school board candidate Craig Logan recently blew up at prolific public-policy interviewer Quintin Washington when confronted with his criminal past at the conclusion of an interview concerning his bid for a seat on the second-largest school district in the Palmetto State.

Washington has produced hundreds of interviews with South Carolina politicos, speaking with candidates ranging from political powerhouses to aspiring county-dog-catchers. He is known for his enthusiastic and direct questioning – as well as for his command of the facts related to his interviewees.

Washington’s thirty-eight minute conversation with Logan primarily focused on how Logan intends to improve the district if elected. Logan, who majored in sociology, gave answers that were heavy on fluff and light on facts.

When asked what he thought needed to be done to address the barriers to success facing students in the district, Logan served up the following word-salad:

“I mean, again, you know, I think, when I think about any, any school, and specifically North Charleston, and really, you know, honestly, some schools in our area, we have to look holistically at students. And when I think about, you know, how do you meet people where they are? You look at it from a holistic perspective.”

Logan has clearly been inspired by Kamala Harris‘ oratory…

We counted… Logan used the near-meaningless buzzword “holistic” eight times throughout the interview, and told Washington he “didn’t know” the answer to questions four times.

For example, he “didn’t know” how much district truancy rates have changed over the last four years, how many of the district’s students were prepared for college, how many multi-language learners reside in the district, nor the district’s teacher retention rate (despite his service on the teacher compensation task force).

Although it is clear that Logan didn’t appreciate being repeatedly asked to articulate specifics about the district and his vision for it’s future, the interview didn’t get truly tense until Washington attempted to ask Logan about his criminal background

“I went back and looked at some of your records,” Washington said. “Apparently you got picked up by the police twice for failure to show up for court, you actually got arrested for fraudulent ID, you had drugs – allegedly.”

Logan’s 2013 Mugshot

Logan gave an enigmatic reply “I got picked up by the police” – before adding “those are definitely not things that are a part of my past, so not sure kind of where that came from.”

Court records obtained by this media outlet confirmed Logan has been arrested multiple times over the span of the last thirteen years.

He was arrested in 2011 for driving with a suspended license, and eventually was sentenced to pay a $652.50 fine or serve thirty days in jail.

He was arrested again for unlawful use of an ID and for driving under suspension in 2013.

Logan’s 2014 Mugshot

Perhaps more concerning than his illegal operation of motor vehicles were 2014 charges alleging Logan received stolen goods.

Four years later, he pled guilty to drug possession charges in Dorchester County.

Despite seeming to deny these incidents initially, Logan launched into another word-salad explanation of his multiple criminal charges.

“But again, what I will say to that is, I’ll say to this, right? We, we don’t measure people by their past, right?” he said.

Actually, Mr. Logan, when considering who we elect to public office, it’s quite common to consider a candidate’s past, as it’s really our only indicator of how they might behave in the future.

Logan continued, saying “I think this applies to me, and it probably applies to you, and it applies a lot of people, specifically in district ten.”

It’s unclear why Logan singled out district ten, as he is running in district four.

Washington next asked Logan the obvious follow-up question.

“If you have this type of record Mr. Logan, why are you actually running?” he asked.

This question had as much to do with Logan’s run-ins with the law as it did with the totality of his professional career. Logan has worked for a bevy of non-profits and is currently a North Charleston housing commissioner. He also operates a company called “BIC Solutions” that caters to business and nonprofits “seeking assistance with Strategic Planning, Community and Stakeholder Engagement, and DEI.”

One instagram post from the company encouraged readers to “take that mental health day, book that flight, and live.”

“Lies about balance and considering the rate that unarmed people of color are dying at the hands of police that break is needed,” he wrote.

No, you didn’t suddenly develop dyslexia… that’s actually what they wrote.

Logan is also the director of education, advocacy and community outreach for the E3 foundation. E3 received a $8.4 million federal grant “to inclusive and equitable workforce growth within the healthcare industry.”

Once again, you can still read… and they still can’t write.

The organization touts it’s “Anti-Racist Speaker Series” which aims “to provide an opportunity to build an intellectual pathway for participants to discuss racial disparities and anti-racist solutions through a racial equity lens.”

Despite this background, Logan recently publicly claimed to be running on “education over politics” in a public address posted on Facebook.

Logan’s repeated failures to articulate simple ideas in basic English suggest he might not be the best person to trust with anything related to education, and his career as a foot-soldier of various organs of the “woke industrial complex” indicate he likely has ideological motivations for seeking elected office.

Kevin Hollinstead

Logan, who doesn’t have any children, is opposed by Kevin Hollinstead, a law-enforcement veteran and father of three.

Hollinshead was elected to the Charleston County School board in 2016, but lost to current board member Courtney Waters in 2020. Waters isn’t seeking reelection.

Hollinshead is now semi-retired, but occasionally consults on legal cases and testifies in court as well as operating a catering company called “Henry’s Barbecue and more”.

His campaign website biography indicates that he “was married to the late Monica Gentry Hollinshead, a devoted teacher within the Charleston County School District.”

The couple’s three children all “graduated from local schools, including their eldest, who is now a public school administrator.”

At the time of publication Logan has not returned FITSNews’ request for comment on his criminal background, should he provide a response, we’ll update this post.

