South Carolina Voter Registration Deadline Extended

The South Carolina Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) has extended the Palmetto State’s voter registration deadline by eight days following a court ruling.

“The eight-day extension was ordered due to the widespread impact of Hurricane Helene,” a statement from the agency noted. “Several county voter registration offices were closed for days before being able to reopen for registration. Offices in Edgefield, Laurens, and McCormick have remained closed due to the storm. The extended deadline applies to voters in all counties.”

South Carolinians now have until midnight on October 14, 2024 to register to vote.

Per the agency, here’s how…

Register online at scVOTES.gov before midnight, Monday, October 14 (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card).

before midnight, Monday, October 14 (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card). Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office: By fax (must be received before midnight, Monday, October 14). By email attachment (must be received before midnight, Monday, October 14). By mail (must be postmarked by Monday, October 14).

from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office: Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14 for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours.

S.C. circuit court judge Daniel Coble issued the ruling in response to a filing from the S.C. Democratic Party (SCDP).

“The new deadline is essential to protect the right to vote,” Democrats noted in their motion.

The S.C. Republican Party (SCGOP) opposed the extension.

Given the extensive gerrymandering implemented by Republican and Democratic leaders in the Palmetto State, there aren’t very many competitive elections in the fall. Most competitive races are decided in partisan primary races in the spring. Having said that, we support efforts to maximize voter participation – assuming safeguards are in place to keep non-citizens from casting ballots.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

