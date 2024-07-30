Feds Raise Awareness Of Human Trafficking

Agency has received nearly 2,000 tips in the last three-and-a-half years alone …

South Carolina’s federal law enforcement agencies are raising awareness of human trafficking this week, marking a date denoted by the United Nations as ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.’

“Human trafficking is an abhorrent crime that causes long-lasting trauma for victims,” said Steve Jensen, special agent in charge of the Columbia, S.C. field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). “The FBI and its law enforcement partners remain committed to eradicating this problem by holding perpetrators accountable and seeking justice for those affected.”

According to a release from the FBI, “the most effective way to investigate human trafficking is through a collaborative, multi-agency approach with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners.”

Task forces devoted to human trafficking are operating within “nearly every FBI field office,” according to the agency, hoping to “recover victims and investigate traffickers at the state and federal level.”

The FBI reported receiving nearly 2,000 human trafficking tips from the public since 2020.

“While all reports have not resulted in investigations, the FBI encourages the public to continue to report suspicion of human trafficking activity,” the release noted.

At the state level, agents from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED)’s alcohol, narcotics and vice department investigate human trafficking-related crimes based on referrals from the S.C. Department of Social Services (SCDSS), S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ), the office of attorney general Alan Wilson, local law enforcement and the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Federal agencies often partner with these inquiries.

According to state data, 357 cases involving human trafficking were opened in 2023, down from 440 such cases in 2022. While total case numbers were down, those reported involved 460 minor victims and 38 adult victims, up from 399 minor victims and 17 adult victims in 2022.

To report human trafficking, please visit the national hotline here or call 888-373-7888. Reports can also be issued via text at 233733 (BeFree). Tips involving children in trafficking situations should be submitted through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline by calling 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).

