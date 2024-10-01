Prioleau Alexander: Helene’s Devastation Is Just Beginning

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

When Hurricane Hugo hit Charleston, there was essentially no FEMA. We dug, cut, slogged and shared our way through it. The only out-of-town volunteers I ever saw were linemen — from all over the nation. I’m quite certain there were thousands of volunteers who arrived, but I never saw them. No one I know ever saw one.

Right now, as it was after Hugo, everyone in that entire region is in desperate shape. Rich, poor, and middle-class people have lost everything. And believe it or not, if you have insurance, losing everything might not be as bad as the alternative. The house next to my parents on Isle of Palms was gone. Flat. My parents’ house, on the other hand, was 40 percent wrecked.

I was there when that neighbor arrived, and he put his hands on his hips and said, “Well, it’s in the hands of Big Insurance now.” He left, and that was that. There was nothing for him to do but file a massive claim for everything he owned. He caught the ferry back to Mount Pleasant and found a place for his family to live inland.

We can only prayer those whose homes are gone/gone will evacuate and find a place to live elsewhere until some semblance of civilization returns. If they have the means, we can pray they’ll find a place to live locally, and volunteer to help others.

***

Those who have homes and property that’s badly damaged — but not a total loss — have brutal months ahead. It will be impossible for them to find a builder for months, because people all over the region will be throwing money at builders and tradesmen who move to town. As a result, they themselves will need to tarp and dry in their homes. Board up shattered windows. Go through their entire home and document everything that’s ruined. Triple bag the rotting food in the refrigerator and freezer. Cut up the trees on their property. Drag the branches to the street. Get the soaked furniture out, as it will begin to mold immediately.

And on top of that, they need to sleep somewhere and find a way provide food and water for their families. Oh, and make a living. Everything won’t be free for the next year.

There’s another thing to consider: They likely don’t have any of this stuff. Who keeps tarps and plywood around? How many people have chainsaws? A lot of us on the coast have that stuff, because hurricanes are a part of life. In the places that are now devastated, they have snow shovels, not hurricane supplies.

Based on my experiences after Hugo, here’s what they need… today… but they can’t get it for love or money: Chainsaws, gas, 2-stroke oil, chain oil, ice, canned goods, bread, canned meat, peanut butter/jelly, bread, water, candy, flashlights, battery lanterns, battery powered radios, paperback books, dry ice, coolers, toilet paper, contractor grade garbage bags, toilet paper, paper towels… and cash. When the roads open, people are going to come pouring in to sell those items, but they aren’t going as volunteers. You can hate on “gougers” all you want, but they were a godsend after Hugo.

***

***

Five bucks for a bag of one dollar ice was a dream come true, because ice was a luxury, and you couldn’t find any within 100 miles. $300 chainsaw for $500? You got it. A generator was the ultimate luxury, and if you had the dough you’d pay whatever they were demanding. You’ve got to understand your thinking is very different when you realize no one is coming, and you have to self-rescue.

Why did we celebrate the arrival of the gypsy salesmen? Because we lived in Mt. Pleasant, and the free resources and volunteers that were available understandably went to the economically disadvantaged.

It is human nature—and I understand it—to think, “Middle-class and upper-class? They can take care of themselves.”

It’s impossible for someone outside a disaster area to connect with the idea that the person with the million-dollar home is in the same survival mode as someone who lives in a mobile home.

***

According to local officials, Greenwood County, S.C., has received some 15,000+ emergency ration meals following last weeks landfall of Hurricane Helene.



“Things are tough right now,” said Greenwood Mayor Brandon A. Smith while distributing EMR’s on Monday. “We’re trying to… pic.twitter.com/nHUkZvTB81 — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) September 30, 2024

***

You can, of course, donate to big agencies like Samaritan’s Purse or Water Missions International. Just make sure the pass-through ratio is excellent. (Please don’t give to the Red Cross. They will simply use your money to build their empire, exactly as they did after 9/11. They were gifted over a billion dollars, and almost zero went directly to the victims’ families).

You can also look around your community—perhaps via social media—for people planning to drive directly into the region, and unload the supplies mentioned above at a local church or community center. Ask your friends to give them (or you) money to pay for the supplies. If you have the time, offer to help them gather the supplies from Lowe’s, Wal-Mart, and Costco.

But please, buy the specific things listed above. That’s what’s needed.

After Katrina, our church raised $20,000 in about four days. The Pastor gave me the church credit card to spend the money on supplies, and a few friends and I spent a day buying stuff. We loaded the church van and hooked up a trailer. We filled them both, set out for New Orleans, and drove as far into the mess as we could. We found a church set up to give out supplies, and their team unloaded.

The Pastor’s eyes were wide when he saw we’d brought, and he asked us, “How did you know exactly what we needed?”

“Went through Hugo,” I explained.

***

***

As amazed as he was at the supplies we brought, he wept when we gave him cash.

Hurricane Helene will be entirely gone from the news cycle after they “get” to report the total number of souls that perished. That will be a very exciting and dramatic day for the media, of course… then, silence.

The survivors of Helene will be in a living in the basement of Hell for the next two months. After that, they’ll move into Hell’s living room for another few months, and finally reach Hell’s front porch after a year.

The destruction in the photos I’ve seen look worse than Hugo. Worse than Katrina. Our neighbors in this region are going to need volunteers, supplies, and money for a year. And the “federal relief” will be a complete goat-rope, because everything the government touches is pathetic. They should simply give the money they’ll blow directly to non-profits and the residents of the area… but they won’t.

It’s up to us.

***

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of four books: ‘You Want Fries With That?,’ ‘Dispatches Along the Way,’ ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘ and ‘They Don’t Call It The Submission Process For Nothing.’

***

