SLED Charges North Carolina Woman With Multiple Alcohol Offenses

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) filed three charges against a North Carolina woman who allegedly sold alcohol in a place of business without obtaining a liquor license last week.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying one of the warrants for her arrest, 41-year old Kimberly Ann Oxendine – who was in operational control of a business called The Whiskey Barn – allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to undercover law enforcement agents with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on September 20, 2024. The Whiskey Barn, however, did not possess a liquor license issued by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) – which is required to sell alcohol.

Additionally, Oxedine was observed selling and having unlicensed alcoholic liquors in this place of business by undercover agents and captured on audio and a video recording device, the warrant noted.

Oxendine has been charged with failure to secure a required beer or wine permit, unlawful storage or possession of intoxicating liquors in a place of business and the unlawful sale of alcoholic beverages.

Oxendine was booked into the Dillon County Detention Center (DCDC). It is not immediately clear which agency will prosecute her case.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Oxedine is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

SLED has not released any additional information at this time pertaining to this incident, but count on our media outlet to provide our audience with any noteworthy updates.

