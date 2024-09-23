Rose Petal Murder: Murder Trial Delayed Until January 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A pair of pre-trial motions filed in Greenville County, South Carolina will delay until next year the murder trial of Zachary David Hughes – the classically trained concert pianist accused of perpetrating the ritualistic ‘Rose Petal Murder’ of 41-year-old Christina Parcell in October 2021.

Hughes will stand trial in January 2025, our sources say.

The reason for the delay? An agreement reached between attorneys representing Hughes and prosecutors in the office of S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins to allow the defense to view the contents of eight devices owned by Parcell’s boyfriend – Bradly Post. The contents of these devices were the subject of a pre-trial discovery battle that was scheduled to spill over into a Greenville County courtroom last week.

Post’s devices were seized by investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) in October 2021. They are tied to criminal charges subsequently filed against Post by the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson.

What do they not appear to be tied to? Parcell’s murder…

To recap: On the morning of October 13, 2021, Hughes is accused of traveling via bicycle to 122 Canebrake Drive in Greer, S.C. and savagely murdering Parcell, who worked as a technician at nearby Foothills Veterinary Hospital in Greenville, S.C.

Hughes allegedly sprinkled rose petals around Parcell after dragging (and posing) her body in the front living room of a 2,100-square foot home owned by her sister. Parcell’s cause of death was recorded by the Greenville county coroner’s office as a homicide due to “multiple sharp force injuries.” Specifically, Parcell “was brutally stabbed to death in her neck and head area,” sustaining “approximately 31 different stab wounds by a sharp object.”

Hughes was arrested and charged with Parcell’s murder in November 2021. He was originally scheduled to stand trial on October 28, 2024.

Post discovered Parcell’s body, but while police were searching the home they found evidence of child pornography (or “child sex abuse material”) linked to him and Christina Parcell. Post is now facing five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, one count of third degree criminal sexual content with a minor and one count of buggery.

The day after Hughes’ attorneys sought to compel the production of Post’s phone, Wilkins’ office countered with a motion in limine (.pdf) asking the court to exclude any reference to – or evidence of – child pornography during the upcoming trial.

Prosecutors argued Post’s electronic devices have no relevance to the murder charges against Hughes and would “not assist a jury at arriving at the truth of an issue.” That purported connection is “completely untenable” based on the evidence prosecutors plan on presenting, per the motion.

