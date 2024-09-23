Powerful South Carolina Legislative Staffer Stepping Down

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The chief of staff and top legal counselor to arguably the most powerful member of the South Carolina General Assembly is stepping down this week to take a post in the private sector.

Patrick Dennis, the top staffer to S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith, is stepping down on Friday (September 27, 2024) to take a position with Prisma Health, per legislative sources.

Smith will reportedly promote energy attorney Steve Davidson to the chief of staff position and make former Nikki Haley staffer Haley Symmes his general counsel and senior policy advisor.

Dennis’ departure comes at a difficult moment for Smith, who earlier this year launched a no-holds-barred effort to eliminate the conservative wing of his own party – a group of 17 lawmakers known as the Freedom Caucus. More than $2 million was spent on this effort, which featured candidates loyal to the GOP establishment challenging nearly a dozen Freedom Caucus incumbents – while also running for several open seats.

Smith’s effort failed miserably. Not only did the Freedom Caucus beat back his challengers during the June primary season, the group actually gained additional seats – and Smith’s decisions in the weeks leading up to the June elections have landed him in hot water with several of his own members.

***

While it is unclear what precise role Dennis played in the war with the Freedom Caucus, many of its members made no secret of the fact they believed he was responsible for the speaker’s belligerent posture toward the organization.

Several establishment Republicans also blamed Dennis after they were allegedly shortchanged in the 2024-2025 appropriations bill – even as Smith loaded the spending plan to the gills with pork barrel items for his home city of Sumter, S.C.

So… is Dennis a convenient scapegoat for Smith? And, if so, will a pound of flesh do the trick?

Some State House observers were predicting a period of détente in the aftermath of the contentious elections, but recent events have proven cooler heads are not prevailing.

Keep it tuned to this media outlet as the drama under the State House dome continues ahead of the upcoming 2025-2026 session of the chronically results-challenged S.C. General Assembly.

***

This month’s political coverage is sponsored by the S.C. Election Commission. For all your South Carolina election needs, be sure to visit them online at SCVotes.gov.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

