Boeing C-17 Tail Cone Falls From The South Carolina Sky

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The tail cone of a Boeing C-17 Globemaster fell from the sky over the South Carolina Lowcountry – landing in the parking lot of a Catholic school in Hanahan.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Nor was any property damage reported.

The massive metal cone was found in the parking lot of the Divine Redeemer School at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT. The school is located just two miles away from Joint Base Charleston, home of the 437th Airlift Wing of the U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command (AMC) and the 315th Airlift Wing of the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC).

Both units operate C-17 Globemasters, military transport aircraft which were originally designed by McDonnell Douglas – the company which merged with Boeing in the late 1990s. Nearly 300 of the aircraft were manufactured between 1991-2015.

News of the incident was first reported by Trooper Bob Beres of WCIV TV-4 (ABC – Charleston).

***

Hanahan, South Carolina-

WOW! A viewer tells me her dad took these pictures. This fell out of the sky and onto the parking lot of Divine Redeemer School in Hanahan around 4pm today.

?: H. Nguyen @ABCNews4

Update: A military pilot tells me that’s a rear tail cone off a C-17.… pic.twitter.com/o2J8eewbRp — Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SC) September 12, 2024

***

“The military is aware that this flew off of a plane,” Beres wrote in a follow-up message on X.

According to reporter Marissa Lute of WCSC TV-5 (CBS – Charleston, S.C.), officials at Joint Base Charleston “confirmed a piece of a C-17 fell off during a flight and landed in a church parking lot.”

The aircraft experienced “a malfunction” during flight but was able to land safely without its tail cone. An investigation is underway in an effort to determine what caused the cone to fall off the plane.

It’s been an absolute disaster of a year for Boeing, which has seen serious issues with both its commercial jets – many of which are manufactured in Charleston, S.C. – and its spacecraft program.

While the vast majority of media outlets in South Carolina have been cheerleaders for the crony capitalist aerospace giant, this website has consistently called them out. We’ve also consistently called out the “Republican” politicians who gave the company more than $1 billion in taxpayer-funded incentives to locate in North Charleston, S.C. back in 2009.

In case you missed it, check out this in-depth treatment of Boeing’s corporate culture by our director of research, Jenn Wood.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

