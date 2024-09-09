Airbnb Voyeurism: South Carolina Civil Trial Set To Begin

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One of the civil cases filed against an individual at the heart of a national Airbnb voyeurism scandal has been set for trial in Aiken County, South Carolina later this month.

According to the S.C. second circuit docket, Rhett Riviere of Aiken is scheduled to stand trial beginning next Monday (September 16, 2024). S.C. circuit court judge Martha M. Rivers will preside over the proceedings. Riviere made headlines in 2021 and 2022 when the wealthy landowner was sued civilly – and charged criminally – in connection with allegations of surreptitious snooping on multiple guests at various rental properties he owns.

At the time those stories were breaking, attorney Debbie Barbier – who is representing several victims in the civil case – referred to Riviere as “a predator.”

“There is no telling how many people he victimized,” Barbier said at a July 22, 2022 bond hearing on voyeurism charges filed against Riviere.

Even as he awaited trial on multiple civil and criminal cases, Riviere found himself facing scrutiny once again after a police report was filed in June of this year related to an incident at a Dollar General store located in Prosperity, S.C.

According to a local police department report (.pdf), a “very upset” teenage female reported standing in line at this store when she heard a camera “go off” behind her.

“The complainant stated that when she turned around the subject would not look at her and the complainant noticed the subject’s phone was pointed toward her butt,” the report noted.

Surveillance footage obtained by this media outlet appears to show Riviere following the teenager through the Dollar General and standing behind her as she waits to checkout. The footage shows Riviere holding something to his waist and pointing it in the direction of the teenager as she stands just a few feet in front of him.

While Riviere was facing fresh allegations, his attorneys – Joe McCulloch, Jim Griffin and Maggie Fox – were preparing to defend him against civil litigation filed by a married couple who stayed in one of his Airbnb properties.

Attorneys for the plaintiff in this case filed a motion for summary judgement (.pdf) in August of 2023, arguing that as Riviere had invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege against self incrimination throughout a deposition (.pdf) taken the month prior, it would be “permissible for the fact finder to draw an adverse inference in a civil case” filed against him.

That motion was denied – as well as a motion to consolidate cases against Riviere – setting the stage for trial to begin next week.

Keep it tuned to this media outlet for updates on the scheduled trial and various other legal proceedings involving Riviere…

