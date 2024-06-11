Accused Voyeur At It Again?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The man at the center of an Airbnb voyeurism scandal is facing fresh scrutiny following an incident that took place in Prosperity, South Carolina earlier this year involving a female teenager.

Rhett Riviere of Aiken, S.C. made headlines in 2021 and 2022 when the wealthy landowner was sued civilly – and charged criminally – in connection with allegations of surreptitious snooping on multiple guests at various rental properties he owns. All of those actions are still pending.

At the time those stories were breaking, attorney Debbie Barbier – who is representing several victims in the civil case – referred to Riviere as “a predator.”

“There is no telling how many people he victimized,” Barbier said at a July 22, 2022 bond hearing on voyeurism charges filed against Riviere.

This week, our media outlet obtained a police report related to an incident that took place at a Dollar General store located on North Wheeler Avenue in Prosperity, S.C. (approximately 45 miles north of Aiken).

According to the Prosperity police department report (.pdf), a “very upset” teenage female reported standing in line at the store when she heard a camera “go off” behind her.

“The complainant stated that when she turned around the subject would not look at her and the complainant noticed the subject’s phone was pointed toward her butt,” the report noted.

Surveillance footage obtained by this media outlet appears to show Riviere following the teenager through the Dollar General and standing behind her as she waits to checkout. The footage shows Riviere holding something to his waist and pointing it in the direction of the teenager as she stands just a few feet in front of him.

Take a look …

(Click to View)

(FITSTube)

While the video’s resolution is terrible, the young woman took a photograph of Riviere as he left the store. In that image – which is contained in the police report – Riviere is wearing clothes which match those seen on the footage. Also, the young woman caught his license plate number as he pulled out of the parking lot, too, and provided it to authorities.

No charges were filed in connection with the investigation into the incident.

Our media outlet contacted Riviere’s attorneys, but did not immediately hear back from them. In the event we do hear back, we will update this article with their response.

Keep it tuned to this media outlet in the event there are any updates on the various legal proceedings involving Riviere …

THE REPORT …

(City of Prosperity, S.C.)

