Guest Column: Death Penalty Doesn’t Serve Justice

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JOSH KENDRICK

As always, I find it fascinating when human beings crow with delight at the violent death of other human beings. Your article titled “Line. Them. Up.” is the classic misunderstanding of capital punishment that has allowed America, a fine and decent country, to continue engaging in a barbaric form of punishment that all but the most savage of third-world countries have abandoned. Whether you view the issue from a religious standpoint or a governmental standpoint, it is curious how we justify the lack of mercy. Certainly, many of the crimes committed by the defendants on death row are violent. But it is our very ability to grant mercy to those who have committed such crimes that makes us, as humans, redeemable.

Killing in response to killing is not part of the teachings of Christ. Forgiveness is a central tenet of those teachings, and mercy runs throughout the Bible. Or at least the New Testament, which you are probably aware is the part of the story involving the “Christ” that created the idea of “Christianity.” You and your right-wing cohorts preach against abortion on the theme of “life”, but you are happy to take that “life” away if you or your man-made system deems someone unworthy of it. I am shocked at the arrogance you and those like you must have to believe you will stand in front of your Creator having demanded to “line them up and put them down” and expect to be given the very mercy and forgiveness you refused your brothers and sisters on Earth.

The death penalty serves none of the greater goals of criminal justice. Specifically, your claim it is a deterrent is flatly incorrect. Study after study shows harsher penalties, including the government killing defendants, has no effect on the commission of crimes. It simply satisfies people’s blood lust for retribution. But even if you wanted to game the statistics, your argument the murder rate would go down if we executed more people doesn’t make any sense. The vast majority of murders in South Carolina are not capital-eligible under our statutes.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

No libertarian or conservative can credibly support the death penalty. If you truly believe in limited government, how do you reconcile giving that same government the ultimate power to take a life? People are regularly exonerated while on death row. To be clear, that means the government was going to kill them and they were completely innocent. This is the very same government you do not trust to help people get education, food, financial help, and healthcare. You believe it is completely wrong that the government would become involved in any of those pursuits, but totally fine for it to take a life as a punishment you believe you are entitled to impose and execute.

Pragmatically, the death penalty makes little sense as a punishment. Supporters of the death penalty have a consistent major complaint – it is not fast enough. What a breathtaking misunderstanding of the legal system. I am constantly appalled at how many, including you, have so much to say about the judicial system yet make no effort to even minimally understand how it works. The legal system is rife with mistakes, but contrary to your numerous columns, those mistakes do not typically work in favor of the defendant.

For each example of some “violent criminal” you claim got out of jail because of our “lenient judiciary” there are countless examples of people who are kept in jail for no reason, prosecuted wrongfully, and incarcerated for years for crimes they did not commit. In fact, our elected Attorney General flew himself to New York City to proudly proclaim he and our State will stand behind Donald Trump and support his post-conviction efforts while he is at the same time directing legal filings to ensure a wrongfully convicted black man here in our very own state cannot even access files related to his case. That does not sound like a system we should trust to impose punishment, especially when that punishment is death.

The deepest misunderstanding about capital punishment involves mercy. The common argument is that those on death row do not deserve mercy. Surprisingly, that is correct. No one deserves mercy. But that is because mercy is never deserved, it is given. Those with the power to bestow mercy show their humanity by bestowing it. Your belief the death penalty is some reflection of justice for victims or a reflection of the violence of certain offenders is completely misguided. The death penalty is simply a reflection of our society. We condemn those we believe lacked mercy and empathy by refusing them that same mercy and empathy, which is a sad commentary on who we really are, as opposed to who we believe we are.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Josh Kendrick is a partner at the law firm of Kendrick & Leonard, P.C. The firm has offices in Greenville and Columbia and handles criminal and civil litigation around the state.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

