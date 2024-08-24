RJ May Update, Mica Miller 911 Calls, Badges Gone Bad, Upskirt Drama – Week In Review 8/24/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Our media outlet covered a ton of news this past week, including some significant new developments related to an ongoing federal investigation involving a sitting South Carolina state lawmaker.

Our Andy Fancher broke some big news on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special investigations unit (HSI) probe – which has ensnared state representative R.J. May III. For his update on the status of the criminal investigation, click here. For some of the attendant political drama, click here.

On the Mica Miller front, research director Jenn Wood and I reviewed a new batch of 911 calls released by the Myrtle Beach, S.C. police department in connection with the suspicious death of the beautiful South Carolina pastor’s wife. The calls were released as Mica’s husband, embattled pastor John-Paul Miller, continues to try and exert control over the narrative in this story.

Andy joined me for a second segment as he broke down the latest installment of his #BadgesGoneBad feature – which chronicles the exploits of misbehaving law enforcement officers and their superiors.

Finally, our Dylan Nolan – who produces this show each week – sat down to discuss his coverage of a scandal involving a Midlands South Carolina school board member accused of taking an “upskirt” photo of a district employee during a public meeting four months ago.

