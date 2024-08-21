Former Deputy Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter After ‘Badge Gone Bad’ Report

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former deputy of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) stands accused of voluntary manslaughter, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature (ABHAN) and misconduct in office after his alleged criminal conduct was exposed by FITSNews earlier this month.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 29-year-old Treyvon Jonathan Sellers was finally arrested for the execution-style killing of William Dawayne Rankin, 43, following a vehicular chase 87 days ago. Come 3:15 p.m. EST, the former deputy was booked into the Florence County Detention Center (FCDC).

While agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have since released three probable cause affidavits detailing this inexplicable shooting, this author had previously exposed Sellers in a #BadgeGoneBad report four weeks ago — followed by a segment in our ‘Month in Review’ program two weeks ago.

As the author reported 21 days ago, Sellers was placed on administrative leave on Sunday, May 26, 2024, after unleashing his K9 and fatally shooting Rankin following a four-minute vehicular chase that started on Palmetto Street in Florence, S.C.

“Sellers was attempting to make a traffic stop because [Rankin] was driving under suspension,” said an FCSO deputy earlier this month. “He, in turn, chased [Rankin] by himself and bum-rushed into his f*cking house. Then, his Belgian Malinois bit the wrong f*cking person.

The preceding testimony was of particular interest before Wednesday’s arrest — as FCSO’s use of force policy (#600.00) expressly prohibits deputies from using lethal force while effectuating an arrest for non-violent felonies or misdemeanors offenses.

Did we mention that Sellers’ body-worn camera (BWC) captured everything?

While Sellers was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a SLED investigation requested by Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, the deputy remained employed until becoming the focus of yet another SLED investigation two months after killing Rankin.

On Friday, July 26, 2024, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked SLED to investigate a domestic violence incident involving Sellers. While state records indicate FCSO was immediately notified of the altercation, they did not terminate Sellers for another four days .

“I hereby attest that the reason for separation of this officer does NOT involve misconduct or otherwise disqualify eligibility for certification,” FCSO sergeant David A. Haines attested to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The following day, probable cause affidavits signed by Chief Magistrate Deatrice B. Curtis accused Sellers of attempting to assault his wife through the window of a car he climbed onto. He purportedly continued to berate onlookers, including DCSO deputies and neighbors.

“He reached inside the vehicle and swung his arm,” alleged one of the two arrest warrants issued on July 31, 2024. “While disregarding the lawful order of deputy sheriffs’ … Sellers then shouted obscenities in close proximity to a public road and in full view of other residences.”

Come 6:52 p.m. EST, Sellers was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on one count of third-degree DV and one count of breach of peace. The following morning, he was granted a $5,000 surety bond for the felony and a $1,000 surety bond for the misdemeanor.

Had Sellers been treated as a civilian in the first place, it’s safe to presume he would have never been able to return home and assault his wife two months after killing someone. And while Sellers’ BWC purportedly captured Rankin crouched down with his hands up before being shot five times , law enforcement is legally exempt from sharing any such video with the public.

This story may be updated.

