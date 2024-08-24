Boeing’s Space Humiliation Is Complete

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Officials with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have decided to send a SpaceX Dragon 2 capsule to rescue two astronauts stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) rather than attempt to bring them back to earth in the Starliner spacecraft which carried them into orbit three months ago.

Veteran astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams – a pair of former U.S. Navy aviators – launched on June 5, 2024 in the first crewed test flight of Starliner, which is manufactured by embattled crony capitalist aerospace giant Boeing.

They won’t be returning on the spacecraft, however, after five of its maneuvering thrusters appear to have overheated and lost power two months ago when it was approaching the ISS for docking.

“NASA has decided that Butch and Suni will return with Crew-9 next February,” the agency announced, referring to a capsule manufactured by Boeing’s rival.

The decision – announced on Saturday – is a massive blow to Boeing, which was already seven years late (and billions of dollars over budget) on its Starliner project. The news also comes as Boeing is reeling from multiple scandals involving its passenger jets.

The Starliner capsule – Calypso – will remain docked at the ISS for the next few weeks and “make a safe, controlled autonomous re-entry and landing in early September.”

“The uncrewed return allows NASA and Boeing to continue gathering testing data on Starliner during its upcoming flight home, while also not accepting more risk than necessary for its crew,” NASA said in a statement.

As for Wilmore and Williams, they will return home in February on the SpaceX Dragon capsule Freedom, which was scheduled to launch earlier this month with a four-person crew. Its mission was delayed by NASA, however, after it became clear a rescue mission was necessary for the two stranded astronauts.

