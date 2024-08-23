South Carolina Sports Reporter Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina sports reporter has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexually exploiting a minor, according to a news release from the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor.

According to S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, 28-year-old Matthew Turner Vereen – a sports reporter for WACH TV-57 (FOX – Columbia, S.C.) – was arrested this week by agents of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force. ICAC agents investigated Vereen with support from the Columbia, S.C. police department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special investigations unit (HSI).

“Investigators state Vereen distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material,” Wilson’s office noted in its release.

Child sex abuse materials (or “CSAM”) is another term for child pornography. According to ICAC, the term is “a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes.”

“Pornography can imply the child was a consenting participant,” the agency noted.

Matt Vereen (WACH TV-57)

According to the first of three probable cause affidavits accompanying the warrants for Vereen’s arrest, “a digital photo was located on an Apple laptop belonging to (Vereen)” during the recent execution of a search warrant. The photo depicted “an approximately 11 to 13-year-old female in a sexually explicit state of nudity,” according to the affidavit.

Another probable cause affidavit accused Vereen of soliciting the purchase of “a one minute and 32 second video” which depicted a 13-year-old female “standing nude over a camera, exposing her bare breasts and vagina.” Yet another affidavit alleged Vereen “solicited the purchase of a one minute and 26 second video… which (depicted) a 13-year-old female standing nude in a bathroom and twerking, exposing her bare breasts, vagina and anus.”

The affidavits alleged Vereen was identified by “Gmail records, Apple records, ISP records” and other digital markers.

Per Wilson’s release, Vereen was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree (§16-15-405) – a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count – and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Vereen is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

Vereen’s WACH Fox bio indicates he grew up in Greenville, S.C., where he played soccer throughout high school prior to attending the University of Missouri journalism school. A former ESPN intern, Vereen previously reported at KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri and anchored at KOLR-TV in Springfield, Missouri.

Vereen’s bio also described him as a “supporter of local charities that help impoverished kids into sports.”

Vereen’s case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

This is a developing story…

THE WARRANTS …

(Source)

