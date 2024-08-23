RFK Jr. Suspends Campaign, Endorses Donald Trump

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suspended his independent bid for the White House and endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump.

In a national address delivered on Friday (August 23, 2024), Kennedy ripped into the party of his famous father and uncle – the party which nominated Kamala Harris in what amounted to a coup organized by party leaders.

“Back then the Democrats were the champions of the constitution, of civil rights – the Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism and unjust wars,” Kennedy said. “We were the party of labor, of the working class. The Democrats were the party of government transparency and the champion of the environment. Our party was a bulwark against big money interests and corporate power. True to its name, it was the party of democracy.”

And today?

“Democrats have become the party of war, censorship, corruption, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Ag, and Big Money,” Kennedy said, accusing his former party of “abandon(ing) democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president.”

And once former president Joe Biden had been shoved off stage, “the DNC and its media organs engineered a surge of popularity for VP Harris based upon nothing. No policies, no interviews, no debates. Only smoke and mirrors.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Address to the Nation https://t.co/Wf4xt12GSX — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 23, 2024

“I throw my support behind Donald Trump,” Kennedy continued, talking about a series of meetings he held with Trump over the course of several weeks.

“In a series of long, intense discussions, I was surprised to discover that we are aligned on many key issues,” Kennedy said. “In those meetings he suggested we join forces as a unity party.”

According to Kennedy, he and Trump were aligned on “ending the forever wars, ending the childhood disease epidemic, securing the border, protecting freedom of speech, unraveling the corporate capture of our regulatory agencies, getting the U.S. intelligence agencies out of the business of propagandizing and censoring and surveilling Americans and interfering with our elections.”

Kennedy said he tried to meet with Harris, but the vice president “declined to meet or speak with me.”

At the time of his decision to endorse Trump, Kennedy was drawing approximately 5 percen t of the vote nationally – roughly equivalent to his performance in several critical battleground states. Upon suspending his campaign, Kennedy was hovering in mid-single digits in Arizona ( 5.8 percent ), Georgia ( 4 percent ), Michigan ( 5.9 percent ) Nevada ( 5.3 percent ), North Carolina ( 4.3 percent ), Pennsylvania ( 4.4 percent ) and Wisconsin ( 5 percent ).

While not all of his voters are likely to follow him in supporting Trump, the former president welcomed the news that the top independent candidate in the race had .

“We just had a nice endorsement from RFK Jr. – Bobby,” Trump said during a speech in Nevada. “I want to thank Bobby that was very nice. That was really very nice. That’s big – he’s a great guy, respected by everybody.”

Trump added he would be addressing the endorsement in more detail during a campaign swing in Arizona.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

