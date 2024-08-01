Former Deputy Arrested for Domestic Violence Amid SLED Investigation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former deputy of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) stands accused of domestic violence after previously being placed on administrative leave for fatally shooting a civilian, according to agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, FCSO deputy Treyvon Jonathan Sellers, 29, was placed on administrative leave after unleashing his K9 and fatally shooting William Dawayne Rankin, 43, following a vehicular chase that started on Palmetto Street in Florence, S.C.

According to fellow deputies, Rankin crashed into a tree before absconding into his home on National Cemetary Road. He was ultimately pursued before being shot five times in front of his elderly father, who was mistakenly attacked by the deputy’s K9.

“Sellers was attempting to make a traffic stop because [Rankin] was driving under suspension,” alleged a law enforcement officer. “He, in turn, chased [Rankin] by himself and bum-rushed into his fucking house. Then, his Belgian Malinois bit the wrong fucking person.”

***

Treyvon Jonathan Sellers featured during a promotional video on August 11, 2023.

(Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

The foregoing testimony remains of interest as FCSO’s use of force policy (#600.00) expressly prohibits deputies from using lethal force while effectuating an arrest for non-violent felonies or misdemeanor offenses such as driving under suspension (DUS).

Sellers was subsequently placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a SLED investigation requested by Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. He remained employed until becoming the focus of yet another SLED investigation two months after shooting Rankin.

On Friday, July 26, 2024, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) requested SLED investigate a domestic violence incident involving Sellers. While state records indicate FCSO was immediately notified of the altercation, they did not terminate Sellers for another four days .

“I hereby attest that the reason for separation of this officer does NOT involve misconduct or otherwise disqualify eligibility for certification,” FCSO sergeant David A. Haines attested to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The following day, probable cause affidavits signed by chief magistrate Deatrice B. Curtis accused Sellers of attempting to assault his wife through the window of a car he had climbed onto. He purportedly continued to berate onlookers, including DCSO deputies and neighbors.

***

“He reached inside the vehicle and swung his arm,” alleged one of the two arrest warrants issued on July 31, 2024. “While disregarding the lawful order of deputy sheriffs’ … Sellers then shouted obscenities in close proximity to a public road and in full view of other residences.”

Come 6:52 p.m. EST, Sellers was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on one count of Third-Degree DV and one count of Breach of Peace. The following morning, he was granted a $5,000 surety bond for the felony and a $1,000 surety bond for the misdemeanor.

Prior to his tenure with FCSO, Sellers was a DCSO deputy for about five nonconsecutive years, a Darlington Police Department (DPD) officer for about three months and a W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center deputy for about eight months.

“He was a young, dumb cop,” concluded a law enforcement officer. “Only a Florence County deputy would land a domestic violence charge two months after killing someone over a misdemeanor … It’s quantity over quality. [Sheriff Joye] lets them go buck-ass wild in Florence.”

As of this publication, FCSO remains enveloped in a visceral lawsuit brought by former deputy Daniel Barnett. According to his 31-page filing, FCSO submitted “false and perjurious statements” resulting in gross negligence, civil conspiracy, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, defamation by omission and other causes.

This story may be updated.

***

ARREST WARRANTS …

***

***

