New York Woman Charged With Contributing To Delinquency Of A Minor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Following an incident that resulted in the hospitalization of a minor four months ago, agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested and charged a New York woman with contributing to the delinquency of a minor this week.

According to a news release from the statewide agency, 49-year-old Amy Beth Bell was arrested on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) in connection with an incident that took place at the Roar Bar & Taco in Clemson, S.C on May 3, 2024.

On that date, Clemson police officer Felipe Cajeme was called to the scene to assist with an intoxicated individual. Upon arrival, Bell informed Cajeme the minor had been drinking the whole night – but he believed her behavior did not match the amount of alcohol ingested.

Cajeme believed the minor had been drugged, according to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for Bell’s arrest. According to the affidavit, the minor was transported to the Oconee Memorial Hospital – where Bell informed the nurse she was with the minor the whole night and supplied her with alcohol throughout the evening.

After reviewing medical records – obtained from a requested search warrant by the Clemson Police Department (CPD) – it was determined the minor’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .407 and the encounter was documented on a CPD body camera, the warrant noted.

“Unfortunately, our community continues to see adults routinely providing alcohol to individuals who are under the legal drinking age,” said Clemson police chief Jorge Campos. “This is not a joke. The young person involved in this situation had a dangerously high blood alcohol concentration. We care about public safety, and I’m grateful that no one was seriously hurt.”

Bell was booked at the City of Clemson Jail. Her case will be prosecuted by the S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Bell is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

SLED has not released any additional information at this time pertaining to this incident, but count on our media outlet to provide our audience with any noteworthy updates.

***

THE RELEASE…

(SLED)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from J. L. Mann High School in 2021. She is currently a rising senior at the University of South Carolina majoring in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

