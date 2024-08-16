Former Detention Deputy Charged With Smuggling Phones For Inmates

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former detention center deputy of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) stands accused of providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office, according to probable cause affidavits provided by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

On Thursday, August 15, 2024, Yvette Constantino Wiggins, 57, surrendered herself to state agents awaiting her arrest at LCSD headquarters. She was then booked into Lexington County Detention Center (LCDC), where she stands accused of committing the aforementioned crimes.

According to SLED, the former security officer for Wynn Las Vegas either furnished or attempted to furnish cellphones to county inmates within six months of being promoted to detention deputy. From November 2023 to January 2024, she purportedly delivered the contraband at the direction of a prisoner.

While SLED was requested to investigate her alleged misconduct on April 16, 2024, Wiggins was not terminated until August 13, 2024, or four months later. And despite being terminated two days prior to her arrest, LCSD has yet to submit her seperation paperwork to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA).

“When I became aware of Ms. Wiggins’ alleged conduct, I referred the matter to SLED for an independent criminal investigation,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “Those who work in law enforcement are held to a higher standard as part of their duty to protect and engage community members. That’s why we hold them accountable when they fall short.”

If the foregoing statements sound familiar, it’s likely because Sheriff Koon appears to have copied and pasted the same remarks from when LCSD “Deputy of the Year” Joshua Darren Jones, 33, was arrested on three counts of third-degree domestic violence and two counts of second-degree domestic violence in June 2024.

While neighbors maintain that Jones’ girlfriend called 911 on or about May 12, 2024, LCSD did not request an independent investigation into his misconduct until June 12, 2024, one day after Sheriff Koon secured the Republican nomination and subsequent reelection for office.

Like Jones, Wiggins’ case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, presently dealing with its own set of internal issues.

This story may be updated.

ARREST WARRANTS…

(SLED)

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

